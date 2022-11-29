NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 95  |  November 29, 2022

Consumer service on your terms with the Cox app

For consumers, life moves fast, and we often don’t have the time to track down the information or support we need to maximize our services. When it comes to managing your Cox account and connection, the Cox app puts you in the driver’s seat.

With a simple download of the Cox app to your smart device, you’ll gain access to the tools you need to manage your Cox services and account effortlessly. Let’s walk through a few of the app’s handy benefits:

Tech Support: Access real-time tech support the way you want it. Read Cox support forums for the answer you need, or chat with a customer service agent any time, 24/7. Check out the app’s Support tab to read helpful articles, find a Cox store near you, or chat with us right from the app.

The app’s Smart Help feature automatically performs regular network service checks, looking for issues with your internet, TV or phone services. If there are disruptions to your services, you’ll see a message right on your dashboard. Plus, enable app notifications to be the first to get updates relevant to your area. (Text alerts are available, too.)

Account & Billing: You don’t need to wait on hold or stand in line to ask a basic question or accomplish a simple billing task. With the Cox app, those days are in the rearview mirror.

Use the app to view and pay your bill, check data usage details, set up or cancel automatic payments, see up to 18 months of previous bills and change billing preferences (even move your Cox service) – all without needing to make a phone call, wait on hold or speak with an agent. It’s a beautiful thing!

Account: Explore the benefits and features of all your Cox-connected services in one place. My Services shows the details of your Cox broadband home internet, Contour TV, phone and Homelife service plans and connects you easily to other Cox apps.

Other benefits? Glad you asked. You can also enable Face ID for a seamless login experience. Plus, opt for paperless billing, change your language preference or add alternate account contacts.

It’s never been easier to manage your Cox account. Use the Cox app – with all your account services information and preferences in one secure place – and you’ll save precious time and energy (and paper!) for other more important life “stuff.”

Download the Cox app today in the App Store or Google Play for customer service on your terms, delivered right to your fingertips – as it should be. For more information, visit www.cox.com.

This is paid content by Cox Communications. Cox provides residents in the Laguna Beach area with digital cable television, telecommunications and Home Automation services. Cox also provides scholarships to local high school students in its service area through its Cox Cares Foundation. For more information, visit www.cox.com.

 

