 Volume 14, Issue 95  |  November 29, 2022

Laguna College of Art + Design is presenting “DESIGN AT WORK,” an exhibition showcasing the creative process and actual products from professional practices by LCAD’s Graphic Design + Digital Media Alumni. The opening reception is taking place on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6-9 p.m. at LCAD Gallery. The exhibition runs through Jan. 22, 2023.

Through conceptual prototypes and professional projects, LCAD’s Graphic Design + Digital Media alumni stories and experiences demonstrate the design process from concept, research and ideation sketches to actual applications for clients, products and services.

The alumni of LCAD’s Graphic Design + Digital Media BFA program produce creative solutions within a broad range of industries both nationally and internationally. This exhibition showcases design concepts and solutions in technology, apparel, footwear, publishing, experiential design, professional sport and creative agencies.

LCAD Gallery is located at 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach. Admission is always free. Hours are 11a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. It is closed Monday and Tuesday. For more information, visit www.lcad.edu.

 

