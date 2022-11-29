NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 95  |  November 29, 2022

Net-Works community church invites all to attend Solace, a holiday service of remembrance on December 1

Hosted by Net-Works Laguna Beach, the community is invited to attend Solace to honor loved ones who are no longer with us. On Thursday, Dec. 1, beginning at 7 p.m., the evening will offer families and friends an opportunity to come together to remember those who have gone before us and who continue to inspire us.

The service will be held at the Woman’s Club, located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

“Relationships don’t end with death, but instead become transformed,” said Pastor Don Sciortino of Net-Works. “When we lose a loved one, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind. In so doing, we keep them alive.”

Solace is a service of comfort, a spiritual time where congregants invite God; “the God of All Comfort” to help them remember and honor their loved ones. It is a way to recognize the depth of the season and help process those negative feelings that might be held within during the holidays. By doing so, all can celebrate more fully, knowing those who are no longer with us are being honored.

The evening will include musical selections from local musicians, inspirational readings, recognition of loved ones and more. Everyone is welcome.

There will be a spiritual time for all faiths and beliefs to come together to receive God’s comfort and peace.

For questions or to RSVP, contact Pastor Don at 714.231.1230.

 

