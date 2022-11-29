NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 95  |  November 29, 2022

LBCAC presents Opera Re-Imagined FP 112922

LBCAC presents Opera Re-Imagined “Holiday Special” on December 17

Celebrate the holidays in style when Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) presents their Opera Re-Imagined “Holiday Special” on Saturday, December 17 at 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7:30 p.m.)

In this fifth edition of their ongoing classical music series, audiences will enjoy holiday classics from some of Southern California’s sweetest voices, including mezzo-soprano Molly Noori and sopranos Bella Rusin and Christa Stevens (making her LBCAC stage debut!). They’ll be joined by the incomparable Katherine Bode on piano.

LBCAC presents Katrina Murphy

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

Katrina Murphy will be taking the stage during the Opera Re-Imagined “Holiday Special” at LBCAC

As a special holiday treat, they’ll also be featuring Katrina Murphy, who starred as Christine in the London production of Phantom of the Opera.

Murphy will be performing a medley from Phantom of the Opera and transform the LBCAC into the Kit Kat Club to keep the party going.

The evening is hosted by Laguna Tenor Rick Weber.

Tickets are VIP, $50; General admission, $30. Click here for tickets.

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

