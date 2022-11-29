NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 95  |  November 29, 2022

Fair Game 112922

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Seventy-six years later and Laguna Beach football again wins the title…and there’s still more work to be done!

TJ headshot AugThe season that couldn’t be, IS! And, it continues. The Laguna Beach Breakers’ football team will host Granada Hills Charter this Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in the 2022 CIF State Regional 4-A Championship Bowl Game

The Granada Hills Charter Highlanders come into the game with a record of 11-2, including a win last Saturday, Nov. 26 over Palisades, 44-7, in the CIF LA City Section Football Championship.

The Breakers come in at 11-3, after beating Diamond Bar last Saturday, 36-28. Laguna Beach has won nine in a row, including the Division 9 CIF Southern Section Football Championship. It was their first title in 76 years.

Laguna Beach took the early lead scoring on a 27-yard field goal by Nico Vidaurri Tucker in the first quarter. 

After some back-and-forth, Diamond Bar finally got on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass hauled in by Maddox Bernardino.

The Breakers, however, would then jump back in front, 10-7, just before halftime on a 7-yard TD pass from sophomore QB Jackson Kollock to Aidan Mulkay.

But it was the third quarter that made the difference. Twenty-one unanswered points put Laguna Beach up 30-7, which included a blocked punt by the Breakers’ Chase Tyson and senior linebacker Micah Chavez coming up with the ball and taking it in for the score.

Diamond Bar did manage to get on the board again near the end of the third, however, Kollock then put the game nearly out of reach in the first minute of the fourth quarter on a 51-yard TD pass to junior tight end Ryner Swanson

Diamond Bar would add two more fourth quarter TDs, with the final one closing the gap to eight points that came with just over a minute left in the game.

So, this weekend it’s Laguna Beach vs. Granada Hills Charter on Guyer Field. What would a win do? Well, glad you asked, as the winner will face their Northern California Regional counterpart winner in a CIF State Championship Bowl Game on either December 9 or 10.

Don’t mean to look ahead, but Mayor Sue Kempf, I’m thinking tickertape parade down Forest…what say you?

• • •

Reminder, Thursday, Dec. 1 is the Laguna Beach Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee Meeting featuring Councilmember-Elect Mark Orgill, from 8-9 a.m.  Mark was a very commonsense candidate who ran on a platform citing full transparency at City Hall and working to unite a divided community.

Mark is so well thought of that as a “developer” by trade, Mark ran on support from both sides of the community, including as an endorsed candidate of Village Laguna.

The Zoom meeting is free and can be found here.

• • •

Other news from the Chamber: Don’t forget, Friday, Dec. 2 from 5-10 p.m. is Hospitality Night, co-sponsored by the Chamber and the City of Laguna Beach. As just an f-y-I, the Peppertree Lot (Lot 2) will feature Santa Claus, tree lighting, music and more.

Get out there with your pocketbooks and shop local.

• • •

Okay, most of us know, or are familiar with, Harley Rouda. Harley is a popular local attorney and businessman who served as our U.S. Representative for California’s 48th Congressional District from 2019-2021.

In spite of those credentials, Harley will step to a supporting role this Thursday, Dec. 1, when his wife, Kaira Rouda, releases her new book, THE WIDOW.

The novel focuses in on a tradition started back in 1922 by one Mae Ella Nolan, who became a U.S. Representative after her husband died in office. This phenomenon has continued to occurr 47 more times up until today, including perhaps the most notable, Mary Bono, who assumed Sonny’s seat after he tragically died in a skiing accident.

Now, I should clarify that this is a fictional piece, where Kaira’s protagonist is Jody Asher, the longtime wife of a 15-term congressional member who suddenly dies after a secret affair with one of his staffers. Jody, of course, then takes control, and “there’s nothing the ruthless widow won’t do to secure the future she’s entitled to. Even if she has a secret of her own.”

Fair Game book cover THE WIDOW SNL

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Kaira Rouda

The book is called “visceral and alluring…THE WIDOW is a riveting novel of marriage, privilege, and lies in the cutthroat world of international politics.”

This is not Kaira’s first venture out, as her other novels include Somebody’s Home, The Next Wife, The Favorite Daughter, Best Day Ever and All the Difference.

Remember, it’ll be in bookstores everywhere this Thursday.

• • •

The KX FM “DJ Take Over” end-of-year fundraiser is happening December 7-13. Local Laguna Beach fans and friends of the radio station take over the airwaves to help raise money. 

Returning for an encore will be 7-year-old Max Weidhaas, who is scheduled to go on-air on Friday, Dec. 9 from 4-5 p.m. He is now a second grader in Ms. Stevens’ class at El Morro Elementary School. He’ll be joined by his dad, Chris.

Mark it down and remember to pledge for Max and the number of other “local celebrities that will join together to raise funds for KX FM. Money raised goes to rising operating costs.” 

To make a pledge for Max, go to https://kxfm.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/kx-takeover-chris-max-weidhaas.

 

