 Volume 14, Issue 94  |  November 25, 2022

“Kids Night Out: Surfing Into the New Year” added to LAM event line-up

In addition to the already exciting list of events coming up, Laguna Art Museum (LAM) has added a smashing way to celebrate the impending new year, “Kids Night Out: Surfing Into the New Year.” Parents and caregivers can have a night out as well, since the education team will lead the participants on a fun evening of adventure.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LAM

“If You Find a Leaf” by Aimée Sicuro

Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m.

Storytime Saturday

If You Find a Leaf 

Bring literature to life during a participatory storytime that will have you making and moving! On the fourth Saturday of each month, you’ll craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-2 learners and their families.

If You Find a Leaf by Aimée Sicuro, featuring a collage activity that inspires participants to creatively interact with the nature around them.

Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14.

All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only. For tickets, click here.

Click on photo for a larger image

Book launch and signing on December 1

Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.

Book Signing, The Widow with Kaira Rouda 

Join award-winning USA Today and Amazon Charts bestselling author, Kaira Rouda, for a discussion and signing of her latest novel, The Widow. Visceral and alluring, The Widow is a riveting novel of marriage, privilege and lies in the cutthroat world of international politics. The event will consist of a brief talk with Rouda about the novel, Washington, D.C., the tradition of the widow’s mandate and suspense. You’ll also have the opportunity to purchase the novel and have it signed. Grab a signature “Widow” cocktail and enjoy the rest of the evening at the museum.

This is a free event, but register by clicking here.

Click on photo for a larger image

Paul Frank Art Workshop on December 4

–Sunday, Dec. 4 at 12 p.m.

Art Workshop: Paul Frank 

Create a one-of-a-kind Christmas tree topper inspired by the colorful and playful world of Paul Frank. The creator of Julius the Monkey, and many more whimsical characters, Frank is an iconic California designer, artist and maker. Join Frank as he leads the workshop and gives you the opportunity to let your own creativity shine by adding your special touches to your Julius-themed holiday decoration. Supplies included with a ticket.

Masks/Face coverings are requested to be worn for the duration of the workshop. Limited space is available. Advance tickets recommended.

Youth 12 & under: Free; Museum members: $100; Non-members: $120.

For tickets, click here.

Click on photo for a larger image

Alma Nova Duo 

–Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

Live! At the Museum: Alma Nova Duo

Join this flutist and guitarist duo as they perform a Christmas program in the museum. Arrive early and enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time.

Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!
Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Advance tickets are recommended. Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! members: Free; Non-members: $14 per person.

For tickets, click here.

Surfing into the new year 

–Thursday, Dec. 29 from 6-9 p.m.

–Kids’ Night Out: Surfing Into the New Year

Celebrate the new year with a Kids’ Night Out! Kids take over the museum for a special, fun-filled night with dinner, art activities and an interactive surf-themed scavenger hunt around the museum. Caregivers and parents can enjoy a night out, too, as our education team takes over to guide the young learners on an exploration of the museum exhibitions and provide opportunities for hands-on artmaking activities. 

–Registration is open to children ages 6-12 only.

–Advanced registration is required. Additional paperwork regarding policies and registration will be sent to guardians of registered students directly and must be returned on the day of the event.

Museum members: $80; Non-members: $90.

If registering two or more children, they offer a discounted price of $70 per child. To register, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

