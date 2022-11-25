Fair Game 112522

By TOM JOHNSON





Family, friends and students planning to send Breakers off in a big way to championship title game

Tomorrow night (Saturday, Nov. 26), it’s Laguna Beach High School Football traveling to Diamond Bar to play for the CIF-SS Division 9 Championship. To remind you how special this is, the last time the Breakers were in this position was back in 1962.

As one Breaker player so aptly pointed out, “those guys are now in their mid-to-late ‘70s.” Yes, it’s been a while.

The team will be departing the high school at 1 p.m. for their 7 p.m. game and students, fans and family want to send them off with a show of support…so here’s the plan you’re invited to join in on.

Supporters are encouraged to gather on Short Street and form a parade route towards Park Avenue in front of the District lot. The players’ bus will be parked around the ticket booth entrance and will then depart past this area.

Fans should come with posters, pompoms, horns, etc., to send them off in style, which hopefully will be a prelude to victory.

Laguna Beach is 10-3 and comes off a 42-35 win over Norte Vista in the semifinals last Friday. Diamond Bar is 12-1 and last week beat San Dimas, 21-14. The Breakers have won eight straight.

It’s set-up to be a great game! Join in the fun.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

One more look back to last week’s win over Norte Vista, QB Jackson Kollock dives in for a touchdown that is confirmed by senior (4) Aiden Mulkay

• • •

As we roll toward Christmas, there’s an old thought that comes to mind…nothing is better than going home for the holidays!

That thought certainly came to my mind this week when Stu News friend, Peter Chang, the Executive Director of Unconditional, sent us a note reminding me that Winston and Moe are still looking for their forever homes.

First of all, a reminder on the non-profit Unconditional. They seek and find loving homes for “amazing dogs…that happen to be older or disabled.”

Hey, at my age, I can relate.

Here’s what Unconditional says about that lovable and very cute Winston, “this special guy is truly one of a kind. He is an ultimate chiller, a gently old soul, and everyone’s best friend (dog and human alike). He has really come out of his shell and certainly has some spunk in him! He loves to spend time outside or cuddled up to his favorite person.”

Winston has hind-end paralysis and needs help from his human to empty his bladder, which is “a simple one-person job that you will eventually be able to do with your eyes closed.” He has a wheelchair to improve his mobility and I’m told he’s getting used to that, too.

Winston deserves a home and a family that will learn and grow with him. Folks from Unconditional say that “without a doubt, whoever adopts him will get more out of it than they possibly know. Winston will change your life in a beautiful way!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Unconditional

This little guy, Winston, will melt everyone’s heart

There’s also Moe…or tiny Moe as they say. He’s a special little guy, who spent his life being loved and adored by a wonderful older woman. When she passed, her last wish was that Moe finds a loving home.

As you might imagine, Moe came to Unconditional “a little bit depressed,” but everyday he’s warming up more and more, and the staff has loved watching the cuddle bug emerge from within.

One of the cutest things he does is hobble around the house just following his favorite people. And you’ll find that there’s no better feeling than when he shares his sweet little kisses.

Moe deserves a family that can show him so much love…could it be yours?

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Unconditional

Check out this little guy, Moe!

When I asked Unconditional’s Chang about these dogs, he said, “Senior and special dogs live in the moment. They don’t waste time feeling bad for themselves and they don’t want you to feel sorry for them, either. Unconditional is looking for individuals or families that are willing to start an amazing and fulfilling journey with a new family member that still has so much left to give.”

If you think that might be you, check it out at www.unconditionalrescue.org. Then, if you want to consider taking the next step, email Peter at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or call 714.580.8392.

• • •

If you can believe this, as of Wednesday evening (Nov. 23), there were still a little more than 11,000 votes still left to count in Orange County. Some, but just a few, will still impact Laguna Beach. However, it’s pretty safe to say that nothing will alter those who have been leading through much of the post-election process.

So, even though they’re not quite done, we’re confident that Alex Rounaghi, Mayor Sue Kempf and Mark Orgill will, in fact, begin serving on City Council with Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen and George Weiss.

Other winners serving Laguna Beach will be Katie Porter (D) in the 47th Congressional seat, with Mike Levin (D) serving in the 49th. Diane Dixon (R) moves to Sacramento in the 72nd Assembly seat and Janet Nguyen (R) in the 36th State Senate seat. And, finally, Katrina Foley wins in the OC Supervisor’s 5th District.

Additionally, all three Measures, Q, R and S went down to smashing defeats.

B-t-w, the OC Registrar of Voters and their team gathers again today to continue processing those final 11,000 still outstanding ballots.

• • •

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is holding a Holiday Window Decorating Contest where merchants are encouraged to decorate their storefronts and be entered to win prizes. The deadline to enter is Monday, Nov. 28. Judging takes place December 2-4. If your business would like to participate, click here to learn more.

• • •

And as we roll towards Christmas you will hear this again, but for those of you counting, including today, there are 30 shopping days left. Good luck getting out there and fighting the crowds.