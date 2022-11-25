NewLeftHeader

clear sky

65.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 94  |  November 25, 2022

Sally’s Fund cookie project shines a light 112522

Sally’s Fund cookie project shines a light on kindness during Love Laguna Beach

On Saturday, Nov. 19, Sally’s Fund delivered bags of homemade cookies and information about the transportation services the nonprofit offers to elderly and disabled individuals. It was one of several volunteer projects performed in a kindness blitz that morning as part of Love Laguna Beach.

Sallys Fund Kempf

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Barbara MacMurray

(L-R) Laguna Beach Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen, musician Jason Feddy and Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf at the 8 a.m. kickoff

Sallys Fund at door

Click on photo for a larger image

Volunteers spread love, cookies and information about the free and low-cost transportation services available from local nonprofit Sally’s Fund

The Love Laguna Beach project, one of several, was to make residents of Laguna Beach’s three affordable housing sites aware of the ride services available and how to access them.

Sallys Fund attach cards

Click on photo for a larger image

Volunteers attached cards with information about available services from Sally’s Fund, Inc. to bags of homemade cookies for the residents of Laguna’s three affordable housing sites, about 120 people in all

A special thanks to Gail Onodera of Laguna Presbyterian Church and Krissi Johnson of the Church of Latter-day Saints, whose efforts resulted in the success of this project. Thank you, too, to Jedidiah Coffee for the coffee and donuts.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.