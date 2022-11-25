NewLeftHeader

clear sky

65.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 94  |  November 25, 2022

Just Gather to hold Good Vibes holiday party 112522

Just Gather to hold Good Vibes holiday party, ribbon cutting on December 8

On Thursday, Dec. 8, Laguna Beach’s newest nonprofit, Just Gather, invites the community to celebrate life with hope for current and future generations. As the first-of-its-kind digital detox nonprofit offering, its mission is to promote mental wellness and positive mindsets for youth (and families) through connection to nature, self-care, experiential learning and mentorship. The team envisions future generations thriving in harmony with nature through wellness, education, entrepreneurship, the arts and human connectedness. Services are complimentary for youth ages 9-19, Native Americans and Veterans.

Just Gather Highberg trio

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Just Gather

Just Gather’s Michelle Highberg, Evelina Pentcheva and Janelle Hilton at the Coast Film & Music Festival table

The Good Vibes holiday party will be held at Bridge Hall in the Neighborhood Congregational Church. A buffet dinner will be served indoors where there will be a few silent auction items including a bronze sculpture donated by Laguna Beach’s Randy Morgan. Local businesses participating include We Love Laguna Beach, Ben Young Studio, Stefanos Jewelry by Miki Latimer, Laguna Herbals by Andrea Sands, Wellness Creations by Valerie Lynn and special youth vendor tables led by Just Gather’s Philanthropy Club leader, 16-year-old Laguna Beach resident, Joelle Yang. All vendors are donating a portion of their proceeds back to the cause. Jedidiah Coffee will be serving hot chocolate and coffee, and the Orange County Health Care Agency will have an educational table for youth and parents.

Just Gather Highberg trio

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Wellness vision boards, where student attendees are welcome to embellish with their own contributions

The event begins at 4 p.m. with an optional sound healing indoors as well as holiday shopping, arts & crafts outdoors. Students are welcome to add to the Laguna Beach Wellness vision boards which began at the Coast Film & Music Festival. At 5:30 p.m., there will be a 15-minute program including a ribbon cutting with the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, followed by a dessert contest and award ceremony at 6:30 p.m., where Bob Lively will choose winners in the following five categories: Taste, Aesthetic, Creativity, Nutrition and Most Entertaining. Everyone is welcome to participate. RSVPs are requested @justgatherwellness (on Instagram), by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or via www.justgather.org, with an optional donation of $20 per person/$50 per family.   

Just Gather was founded by a diverse group of community leaders with aligned life missions to help, heal and connect. Six of the founding advisory board members reside in Laguna Beach: Janelle Hilton, Michelle Highberg, Valerie Lynn, Quentin V Kunaka (Q), Carrie Click and Robin Thomas. The incoming CEO, Sierra Ward, is an integrative health leader who works alongside one of Just Gather’s lead professional advisors, Dr. Hank Williams, owner of North Laguna Wellness. 

To learn more or get involved in Just Gather, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 949.813.7681.

Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive (at Glenneyre Street), Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.