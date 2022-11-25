NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 94  |  November 25, 2022

Current art exhibitions at Laguna Art Museum FP 112522

Laguna Art Museum’s (LAM) 10th annual Art & Nature Festival is currently on view through February 15, 2023. The Art & Nature festival raises environmental awareness and explores the cross-sections between nature and the arts. 

 Art & Nature exhibitions include The Sea Around Us by artist Rebeca Mèndez, an immersive 360-degree video art installation, that transports viewers to an area of the Pacific Ocean located 30 miles from the Laguna Beach coast, portraying the ocean as a fully animated body as well as a place of deep interconnectedness for all living things. Using scientific footage, the video shifts to thousands of oozing barrels of DDT on the seafloor being sampled by robotic arms. Pyramidion by artist Kelly Berg is an interactive sculptural experience that invites viewers to contemplate the layered history and unique geology of Laguna Beach. 

current art the big one

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LAM

“The Big One” by Robert Young

The Big One by artist Robert Young is thought to still hold the record as the largest painting ever created in Laguna Beach and is on display in the California Gallery. Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition, is presented in partnership with MacGillivray Freeman Films and Coast Film Festival in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic surf documentary, including a sneak peek of the film and historic imagery, clothing and items from the era of the film.

current art DeVerley

Click on photo for a larger image

Artist Ivy DeVerley (1879-1963) “Mask,” Dr. Iliana Rosen, c. 1925, Pastel on board, 22” x 15,” Gift of Nancy Dustin Wall Moure

  In addition to the Art & Nature festival exhibitions, Her Great Gift: The Nancy Dustin Wall Moure Collection is on view through February 12, 2023. The collection includes 40 artworks made from the 1830s through the 1970s that trace how artists documented the California experience. Her Great Gift is the first presentation of the Nancy Dustin Wall Moure Collection and features some of the earliest known oil paintings made in Southern California, California plein air paintings, watercolors from the WPA period, mid-century abstractions and explorations into Light and Space. Artists include Mabel Alvarez, Karl Benjamin, Norton Bush, D.J. Hall, Roger Kuntz, Fernand Lungren, James McCray, Arnold Mesches, Charles Rollo Peters, F. Grayson Sayre, Stanislav Szukalski, John Law Walker, Julian Bracken Wendt, William Wendt and many others.

current art torse

Click on photo for a larger image

“Torse” (Torso), c. 1935, by William Mortensen, Gelatin silver print from Mortensen’s Portfolio series; 5.14” x 6.5,” Courtesy of Dennis Reed Collection

The museum also presents Photography & Seduction: William Mortensen’s Laguna Beach, on view through January 15, 2023. The exhibition honors the Laguna Beach resident and is one of the only museum exhibitions of his work, illustrating his ascent as one of the most famous photographers of his time. Photography & Seduction is a journey through Mortensen’s career from his star-studded Hollywood beginnings to his teachings, as well as influences, processes and more. The exhibition aims to share Mortensen’s contributions to and influence on American photography, while also sharing his connection to Laguna Beach.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

