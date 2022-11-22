NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

67.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 93  |  November 22, 2022

Laguna Beach Seniors’ Annual Holiday Luncheon 112222

Laguna Beach Seniors’ Annual Holiday Luncheon planned for December 12

Friends! Help kick off the holiday season at the Laguna Beach Seniors’ Annual Holiday Luncheon scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at The Woman’s Club.

Laguna Beach seniors group

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos provided by The Susi Q Center

(L-R) Brie Burgess, Charlie Quilter, Cheryl Post and Ann Quilter at the 2019 Laguna Beach Seniors Annual Holiday Luncheon

This year’s event is fully catered by Panache Catering & Events and includes roasted turkey, homemade cranberry sauce, traditional bread stuffing, sautéed seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes and freshly baked dinner rolls plus pumpkin pie for dessert. Community entertainment will be provided by the Ho Ho Ho Daddys. 

Laguna Beach seniors musicians

Click on photo for a larger image

The Ho Ho Ho Daddys will be performing at the luncheon

Tickets are $40/person and can be purchased online at www.thesusiq.org/classes--registration.html, or by contacting Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Table reservations are available. All reservations must be paid by December 5. Please include the names of your guests and be sure to note if you would like a vegetarian meal.

Tickets are going fast, so reserve your space early.

The Woman’s Club is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach. Free parking is available across the street at the Neighborhood Congregational Church.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.