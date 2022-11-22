NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

67.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 93  |  November 22, 2022

32nd Annual Winter Fantasy filled with holiday FP 112222

32nd Annual Winter Fantasy filled with holiday magic opened November 19

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The 32nd Annual Winter Fantasy opened on Saturday, Nov. 19 on the Sawdust Art Festival grounds, kicking off five weekends filled with art and festive cheer in Laguna Beach. Winter Fantasy is a one-of-a-kind art festival that offers a distinctive shopping experience during the holidays, highlighted by its 165 local artists who create and exhibit a variety of handcrafted art onsite. Every Saturday and Sunday through December 18, visitors are invited to shop for unique gifts in an enchanting outdoor wonderland, transformed by hundreds of lights and decorations.

32nd Annual Winter Festival Soliz, Kempf and Santa

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Sawdust Festival President Andrew Soliz, Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf and Santa Claus cut the ribbon to officially open Winter Fantasy 2022 on November 19

Winter Fantasy features a jubilant schedule of entertainment throughout the show with three stages of live music, community performances, balloon artistry, magic acts, a petting zoo and marionette puppet shows by the renowned Rene’s Marionettes. Photo opportunities with Santa are available every day in Towne Square, between 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Additional activities include an exciting program of complimentary winter-themed art classes for all ages, with hands-on experiences in ceramics, painting, mixed media and more.

32nd Annual Winter Festival catching snow on your tongue

Click on photo for a larger image

Catching snow on your tongue at Winter Fantasy…simply magical

On Opening Day, the first 100 guests who entered at 10 a.m. had the opportunity to vote on their favorite community trees, which are decorated by 18 local organizations. The community tree-lighting ceremony took place at 5 p.m. with a performance by Top of the World Elementary School Honor Choir, followed by the lighting of the trees at 5:30 p.m. Laguna locals received free admission after 3 p.m. on Opening Day with valid ID.

Winter Fantasy is open every Saturday and Sunday through December 18, and select Fridays, November 25 and December 16, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

For more information on exhibiting artists, entertainment and art classes, go to https://sawdustartfestival.org/festivals/winter-fantasy/.

32nd Annual Winter Festival Christina Scheffee

Click on photo for a larger image

New potter Christina Scheffee, Booth 118 with Steen Ceramics

Tickets are available in advance online or in person at the Box Office: $10 for adults, $7 for seniors (65+) and $5 for children (6-12). Admission is free for veterans, and children five years and younger. Season passes are $20.

32nd Annual Winter Festival petting zoo

Click on photo for a larger image

An alpaca, goat, sheep and more animals await visitors at the petting zoo

Free parking and trolley options are available to Winter Fantasy guests to help alleviate limited parking on Frontage Road due to the channel construction. Guests may park at Lot 16 Act V for free and take the trolley between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. An alternative option is available to those driving in from Interstate 405, Sand Canyon Avenue exit. Patrons may park for free at Umass Global, located at 16355 Laguna Canyon Road, and take the Winter Express directly to Sawdust, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. For more information on parking and trolley access visit https://sawdustartfestival.org/about/directions/.

Winter Fantasy is located on the Sawdust Art Festival grounds, 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

