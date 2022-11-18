NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 92  |  November 18, 2022

LagunaTunes presents ABBA rocks the ‘80s FP 111822

LagunaTunes Community Chorus will present a live, free concert this Sunday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. in the Artists Theater at Laguna Beach High School located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

After two years of adjustments, recordings, and other COVID accommodations, LagunaTunes Chorus is excited to return to the stage for an upbeat, in-person concert.

Popular tunes from the ‘80s and a block of songs paying tribute to the Swedish group ABBA celebrate the nostalgia, rhythm and harmony of that time. Whether you remember the ‘80s or not, the program is guaranteed to make you smile, clap your hands and tap your toes.

LagunaTunes group

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LagunaTunes

LagunaTunes will transport you back to the ‘80s, as they pay tribute to ABBA on Sunday, Nov. 20 in the LBHS Artists Theater

LagunaTunes has managed to survive the difficult time they could not gather or perform because of the pandemic. Through the months of restriction and isolation, generous grants from the FOA Foundation ($3,000) and the City of Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Funding ($4,000) have enabled the chorus to maintain its existence and function through recorded performances online. Their support for the performing arts in Laguna Beach is deeply appreciated.

LagunaTunes Chorus is led by Bob Gunn, known for his past years as director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and, currently, as director of Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions). Financial support is by the FOA Foundation and the City of Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Funding.

For more information, visit www.lagunatuneschorus.org or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

