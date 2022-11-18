NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 92  |  November 18, 2022

The Plant Man: Holidays are upon us 111822

The Plant Man: Holidays are upon us

By Steve Kawaratani

“Even though we’re a week and a half away from Thanksgiving, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.” –Richard Roeper

Nearly two weeks remains in November, however the holiday season is in full swing in Laguna and beyond, but without the chilly days and frosty nights other locales experience. Gardening is different here; tomatoes and peppers can still be harvested through the Christmas season, while picking broccoli from the same veggie plot. The cool weather alyssum and snapdragons meet the still flourishing alyssum and snapdragons from summer. I think that it’s cool that our mild climate allows for overlapping harvesting and floriculture.

The Plant Man Christmas tree

Oh, Christmas tree

Sensibly, don’t trim your patio tree into a Christmas tree shape (save it for your indoors, living tree); but this weekend is a good time to oil and sharpen your pruners to lace and trim your trees. With cooler nights and diminished insect activity, it is safe to prune pine trees and eucalyptus. Thoughtful pruning will ensure the health of your trees and lessen the likelihood of wind and fire damage – plants and property alike. In the true holiday spirit, it will also allow your neighbors to enjoy their treasured ocean and hillside views.

Are the heliotrope and salvia appearing a bit yellow? Your plants are actively growing throughout the year in Laguna, and require regular fertilizer applications. Ask your favorite nurseryperson about holiday feeding; your plants will be glad you did. Maybe consider reducing the size of, or removing, your not so green lawn to conserve resources as well.

Insects and snails have been tough this year, due to prolonged, unseasonably warm days. Be vigilant for signs of pest damage – holey (not holy) leaves, insect frass (excrement) and slime trails. Control insects responsibly and don’t forget to pull weeds and rake debris, which can harbor pests and diseases. Spray your peach and plums with a dormant spray as a preventive for leaf curl and shot hole fungus.

Rudolph and poinsettia

Nothing lifts spirits more than color in the garden. Consider planting Iceland poppy, cyclamen, delphinium, snapdragon and pansy. It’s time to plant the corms: crocus, gladiolus, tuberous begonias; and the tubers: dahlias, begonias, caladiums and anemones. And don’t forget to add a bright red poinsettia alongside your new flowers.

Finally, add a good layer of mulch around all of your plants. It will help suppress weeds, give the garden a “finished” look and reduce water consumption (don’t forget to reduce water usage on an ongoing basis during the ongoing drought conditions).

Thanksgiving I am reminded, is a time to be grateful and count one’s blessings that you only have to see certain relatives once a year (you know who you are). That said, I say let the holidays begin, if they hadn’t already before Halloween. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

