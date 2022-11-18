NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 92  |  November 18, 2022

Artists Theater is new venue for an evening with Holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander

A new venue is now planned (to accommodate an overwhelming response) for an evening with Holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander, a spry 99-year-old retired tailor who still drives and climbs ladders, as he recounts his six years in 12 Nazi concentration camps in Poland and Germany, including the infamous Auschwitz-Birkenau death camps. 

The lecture will now take place in the Artists Theater at Laguna Beach High School on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., hosted by the Chabad Jewish Center of Laguna Beach.

Alexander, whose father, mother, three sisters and two brothers all perished at the hands of the Nazis, was tattooed number 142584 on his left forearm in Auschwitz. From that moment on he had no name. That was his name.

Joseph Alexander

American troops liberated Alexander in 1945. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1949 where he married and had two children. He continued his work as a tailor in Los Angeles and is a leading voice on Holocaust remembrance, lecturing at schools, museums, and on radio and news programs. For Alexander, there is a growing urgency to telling his story to as many people – especially young people – as possible, as the number of aging Holocaust survivors dwindles and the horrors of the Nazis fade into the past. Forgetting comes with a price.

An RSVP is necessary to attend. Visit www.chabadoflaguna.com to reserve a space, or call 949.499.0770. Cost: Couvert, $10; Sponsor, $100. Refreshments will be served. Parking is available on the street near the Artists Theater, or across the street at the district offices parking lot.

Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

