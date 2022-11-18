Fourth Annual Coast Film & Music Festival highlights that “special sauce” that makes Laguna unique
By MARRIE STONE
What is it that makes Laguna special? Apart from its gorgeous coastline and breathtaking topography, there’s something…else. But how to define it? The annual Coast Film & Music Festival (CFMF) might hold the answer. It gathers many of the best qualities of our town and offers them back to us over an exhilarating five days.
Take just one anecdote from last Friday night when the Festival hosted a screening of Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest. The 70-minute documentary told the story of the first Nepali woman to summit Everest, overcoming personal, political and cultural barriers, and paving the way for the many women behind her.
Pasang’s brother was in the audience, himself a sherpa who has conquered Everest numerous times. The film’s associate producer, Andrea Pierpont, was also there. After the screening, the crowd moved to the Laguna Beach Beer Company. Local musician Matt Costa provided the tunes as Dorjee Sherpa, filmmakers, professional athletes and other creatives gathered around with Festival attendees to share drinks and tell stories.
Similar scenes happened all weekend as the CFMF kicked off last Wednesday night to a sold-out crowd at Hobie Surf Shop, where more than 300 people crowded around to listen to 1970s surf legends Shaun Tomson and Jericho Poppler and local filmmaker Greg MacGillivray talk about their epic surf film Five Summer Stories, 50 years after its release. It culminated Sunday night to another sold-out crowd as the famed band Honk reunited to play a live accompaniment to a grand finale showing of the same film.
Photo by Scott Brashier
Celebrated band Honk reunited to play a live set to accompany the CFMF’s finale film, “Five Summer Stories”
The CFMF is one of those few events that pulls all the various strands of our town together. It honors our active sports culture, both ocean and mountain. It unites art and music. It celebrates our unique topography where greenbelt meets bluebelt. It emphasizes philanthropy, environmentalism and education. It creates spaces of both intimacy and connection. It sits at the intersection of all those ingredients that make up Laguna’s “special sauce,” and it spends five days blending them together.
Photo by Scott Brashier
(L-R) Host Pat Parnell, CFMF Co-founder Ben Warner, Charles Adler, CFMF Co-founder Enich Harris, Jake Schwaner, Barbara MacGillivray, Sponsor Mark Christy, Filmmaker Greg MacGillivray, Joe Jackson and Kirsten Warner gathered at the Hobie Surf Shop on opening night for the 50th anniversary screening “Five Summer Stories”
Ben Warner, who co-founded the CFMF in 2018, came from a background in media, working for publications like Powder and Surfer and founding Laguna Beach Magazine. “I realized the power of content and its ability to enact change,” he said. “We have so many art galleries, but we don’t have a working theater in town. So why not create a showcase for filmmakers in a specific genre that fits Laguna Beach with more connection to nature and conservation.”
Co-founder Enich Harris’s experience in the surf industry was the perfect counterpart to Warner’s background in outdoor adventure. Harris worked for Billabong and founded CADDIS eyewear, but spent his life in the ocean. Their unique synergy paved the way for a Festival that combines these complementary elements. “Usually outdoor celebrates outdoor, and surf celebrates surf. But they never do mashups to bring those two industries together,” said Harris. “We wanted to celebrate the whole culture of adventure, outdoors, environmentalism and documentary filmmaking.”
Photo by Scott Brashier
Co-founders of the CFMF Enich Harris and Ben Warner
Combine these ambitious mindsets with a laid-back and casual approach, and you have another essential ingredient that sets our town apart. “This model works,” said event host and professional sports’ announcer Pat Parnell. “It’s a more organic, authentic approach to film festivals. We try to keep it lighter and more off-the-cuff.” Like all things in Laguna, Parnell said, projects like this happen naturally. “This place attracts a similar mindset. We like people who lay anchor, who want to be part of the community and make it better.”
Warner and Harris sift through about 400 films each year to distill down the 50 or so that make it into the Festival. “We try to get some of these great films before they’re brought to the public. Timing is the critical part,” Warner said.
The CFMF has a knack for finding those hidden gems. Last year, the Festival screened the documentary The Alpinist, which followed free solo mountaineer Marc-André Leclerc. The film went on to win an Emmy for Outstanding Long Documentary. In 2020, they showed Voice Above Water, the story of a 90-year-old Balinese fisherman who can no longer fish because of the amount of plastic in the ocean. The documentary has since appeared in film festivals around the world and has become a presentation tool for the Surfrider Foundation.
This year, they have their eye on numerous rising stars, including several locals. Amber Torrealba is a three-time world champion skimboarder and filmmaker. Originally from Florida and now living in Laguna, Torrealba debuted No One, the story of two skimboard champions from two countries and their parallel paths in pursuing the same dream. Local musician Matt Costa directed Donde Los Terremotos, about his healing journey into Oaxaca. Christine Fugate’s Queen Moorea followed local legend Moorea Howson’s life with Williams Syndrome, a genetic disorder that hasn’t stopped her from pursuing her dreams. Skylar Wilson, who directed the skimboarding documentary Easy Slider, used the CFMF as motivation to finish her film.
“When I attended the Festival last year, I had lost the creative spark for finishing Easy Slider,” said Wilson. “Seeing all the awesome films and panels was ultimately what inspired me to get back in the editing bay and finish my movie. It’s surreal the way that it all came full circle, from being in the audience to being on the stage. Having this type of exposure is monumental for the sport of skimboarding. It tends to be an underdog in the watersport world and giving it this platform and audience only helps legitimize the athletes and community.”
Photo by Skylar Wilson
A still image from director Skylar Wilson’s film “Easy Slider”
In addition to the films that honored professional athletes, several documentaries took on environmental activism. Our Waters, a 13-minute film by Josh Bones Murphy, told the story of a small Maine fishing village threatened by corporate greed. “The film targets one question – how to stop industrial development in a town that doesn’t want it,” said Murphy. “This is film as activism and that’s a whole different reason for film. The storytelling aspect of film can grab people’s emotions and rattle them. We can break through this two-dimensional world into the three-dimensional world and motivate people to do something. That’s why I call films like these ‘Weapons of Mass Disruption.’ If we can use film that way, we can effect real change.”
Photo by Scott Brashier
After screening “Magic Hour,” the Teton Gravity Research team gathered for a panel discussion. (L-R) Griffin Post, Tim Durtschi, Kai Jones, Director Todd Jones and host Pat Parnell.
Since its debut in 2019, the CFMF has also expanded to include a larger emphasis on live music, interactive events (every morning offered opportunities to hike, mountain bike, trail run, or gather for yoga on the green, each led by skilled athletes in their field) and an expanded educational program in our local middle and high schools. National Geographic Photographer Pete McBride returned for the second year to speak to high school students. “Pete’s an expert in drought,” said Warner. “He lives in Colorado and studies the Colorado River, so he spoke about adventure and photography and then about drought, teaching how important it is to manage our water and be aware.”
Investing in the next generation of storytellers is another strategic goal. Warner’s son is a budding filmmaker and his path made Warner realize how time consuming and costly filmmaking can be for young creatives. “There’s an opportunity to provide more access for young filmmakers and, ultimately, maybe even help fund some of their projects,” said Warner. “So we started the Coast Film Foundation this year. It’s designed to inspire the next generation storyteller and hopefully establish a budget for their projects. Those storytellers are going to be important to our society. If we can play a role in that, then we’re all lucky.”
Photo by Scott Brashier
No film festival is complete without silent disco
The timing of the CFMF is also intentional. Warner and Harris chose this time of year because it’s traditionally slow for local businesses. Wanting to create opportunities for restaurants and hotels, Warner hopes the Festival continues to become a bigger draw for outside visitors who will patronize Laguna’s establishments.
If you missed the Festival this year, good news. There’s still an opportunity to experience the films and panel discussions online through Thanksgiving. The Virtual Film Festival runs from November 17 through November 27. For more information on how to enjoy the CFMF online, visit their website here.
“Our slogan is ‘Come Curious, Leave Inspired,’” said Harris. “We’re excited to bring this genre of the arts to our community and for Laguna to be a place where these kinds of films invite the town to come together to celebrate the outdoors and inspire people to get outside.” Frankly, that could be Laguna’s motto as well.
Photo by Scott Brashier
A sold-out crowd convened on the festival grounds for Sunday night’s heavy-hitting close, with films shown on three screens
“We couldn’t have asked for a better turnout,” said Skylar Wilson. “It’s amazing to see Laguna’s community come together and rally for our oceans, athletes, creatives and musicians.” That, after all, is quintessential Laguna.
Photo by Scott Brashier
The outdoor “living room” hosted a packed house on closing night
