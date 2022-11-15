NewLeftHeader

clear sky

63.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 91  |  November 15, 2022

Local band joins in for American Music History 111522

Local band joins in for American Music History conclusion at Thurston Middle School

Music Preserves Foundation is wrapping up their American Music History 10-week enrichment program at Thurston Middle School (TMS) by hosting a live music performance by local band The Dupp Brothers this Friday, Nov. 18. The lunchtime concert in the school’s outdoor amphitheater is from 12:45-1:25 p.m.

The award-winning Music Preserves Foundation, an American Music and Cultural History enrichment program, comes to TMS for the first time with support from SchoolPower. The 10-week series traces the history of American music through captivating lessons that follow the history of blues, jazz, country, rock and roll, soul, rap, punk and more in the timeline of American history.

Thurston Middle School students learn about American music from work songs in the fields of the Mississippi Delta through the creation of jazz in the melting pot of New Orleans; from Memphis and early Rock ‘n’ Roll to England and the roots of the British Invasion. Through soul music in Alabama and country in California; from rap to punk to ska, the series follows the history of the United States and looks at cultural contributions from diverse music pioneers as students build a timeline of American music.

Local band joins students and teach in classroom

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Music Preserves Foundation

Music Preserves Foundation President Patti Compton introduces the students to the Soul Music program during the American Music History 10-week course

“We are thrilled to bring our American Music History course to Thurston Middle School and proud of our partnership with the Laguna Beach Unified School District and SchoolPower. We are grateful for the support and enthusiasm they have shown for our educational programs. The students love learning about music history; it is a joy to watch them engage in cultural understanding and form a lifelong appreciation for music,” said Laguna Beach local Patti Compton, co-founder and president of the Music Preserves Foundation and host of the music history radio show Play Something Sweet on Laguna Beach’s local community radio station KX FM 104.7.

“The students have been thoroughly engaged in the music appreciation series provided by Music Preserves Foundation. They have asked great questions and grown in their understanding of how music relates to American history,” said TMS teacher, Jesse Rothman. 

The Laguna Beach educational foundation, SchoolPower, is proud to support the program. “SchoolPower has a long tradition of supporting the arts in Laguna Beach schools, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring this fresh, engaging program to Thurston students. We hear that the kids are having a blast learning about everything from early Rock ‘n’ Roll to California country to Rap!,” recounts Amy Dechary, president of SchoolPower.

Local Laguna Beach Bluegrass and Americana band, The Dupp Brothers, are excited to take part in the Music Preserves Foundation program and are committed to giving back to the Laguna Beach community and passing down a love for American music. 

According to band member Richie Uhl, “We believe in the power of music to inspire and are honored to be part of this program that celebrates American music and brings it to the students.”

Thurston Middle School is 2100 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.