Council agenda includes referendum petition options, transfer agreement for South Laguna beaches, code amendments related to housing
By SARA HALL
Laguna Beach City Council has a short but varied agenda tonight.
At tonight’s meeting (Tuesday, Nov. 15), council will consider: Options for a referendum petition against a city ordinance related to building height, mass, bulk and parking within commercial districts; a transfer agreement with the county for South Laguna coastal properties; code amendments related to state housing laws and the city’s updated Housing Element; recognition of an outgoing council member and a permanent pickleball court conversion at Lang Park.
During regular business, council will receive and then consider options in response to a referendum against the city ordinance related to building height, mass, bulk and parking within commercial districts.
Council can decide to entirely repeal the ordinance or submit the ordinance to the voters, either at the next regular municipal election or at a special election occurring not less than 88 days after the order of the City Council.
On September 26, the city clerk received signatures for the referendum petition against the ordinance. The Orange County Registrar of Voters verified a total of 2,613 valid signatures on the referendum petition.
The ordinance was adopted by council on August 16. During a special meeting on July 26, a split 3-2 council approved the introduction and first reading of the ordinance, action on which was initially postponed from the July 12 meeting. During the special meeting vote, councilmembers Toni Iseman and George Weiss dissented.
The item stemmed from proposed ballot initiatives tackling the same issues, both of which were strongly defeated this week.
The Planning Commission unanimously voted on June 15 to recommend that the city council adopt the ordinance as staff recommended with some suggested modifications.
At the special July 26 meeting, council directed staff to expand the regulations pertaining to the 36-foot citywide maximum height limit.
The new language reads “Notwithstanding any section to the contrary, no building shall exceed 36 feet in height. No element of a new building shall exceed 36 feet in height, including but not limited to rooftop elevators, equipment, furniture and other design features.”
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
City Council will consider a transfer agreement to take control of all county-owned beaches, including West Street Beach
Council will consider approving a Cooperative Transfer Agreement with the Orange County to transfer the identified parcels, easements, leases, licenses, permits and memorandum of understandings, as assignable, for city ownership, maintenance and operations of the identified coastal properties.
The action will also authorize and appropriate the utilization of advanced one-time funds for initial equipment, supply purchases and personnel expenditures to the fiscal year 2022-23 adopted budget to include authorizing: the addition of one full-time administrative assistant for marine safety; one full-time human resources supervisor to coordinate recruitment activities for necessary deployment of city-staff for South Laguna beaches and re-classifying the marine safety chief one level higher on the non-elected management personnel salary schedule.
Council unanimously agreed on September 20 in favor of pursuing a deal with Orange County to assume ownership of county beaches and coastal properties within Laguna Beach city limits in exchange for a lump sum of $22 million.
Following last week’s action, city staff will proceed with developing an agreement with the county by today (November 15) to transfer ownership. Properties include Aliso Beach parking and concessions, capital improvements and maintenance responsibility of beach accesses and all marine safety operations.
City staff developed the agreement with the county to facilitate the efficient transfer of the identified properties. As part of the transfer, and in acknowledgement that the city will be assuming long-term capital, maintenance, and operational costs for the properties and services, the county will compensate the city in the total amount of $22 million, $2 million of which will be transferred within 30 days.
Many of the properties or easements for public access are decades old, with some documents recorded along with the original grant deeds related to private ownership.
If approved by the council, the agreement is scheduled to be considered by the Orange County Board of Supervisors on December 6.
Based on the need to begin recruiting marine safety positions, training, and onboarding new staff, and purchasing necessary equipment and supplies, the goal would be to commence ocean lifeguard operations at all South Laguna beaches on a “base” staffing level as of March 1, 2023.
City staff estimates that it will need an additional 50 seasonal ocean lifeguards to achieve peak staffing levels for all beaches within the city by summer. The start date of March 1 will allow crews to begin base level staffing and permit both seasonal and full-time marine safety officers to prepare equipment and develop staffing consistent with the rest of the city, scaling up to peak staffing by approximately June 10, 2023 for the summer.
The department will be required to purchase up to six lifeguard towers, various telecommunication equipment, rescue tubes and paddle boards for the new staffing, and CPR, EMT and U.S. lifeguard association manuals for all new staff. The department will also need to increase its available rescue vehicles. In addition to the seasonal and full-time marine safety staff, it is requested that the council approve the establishment of an administrative assistant position for the marine safety department.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Council will consider amending the city code in accordance with state laws and the city’s Housing Element
First up during regular business, council will consider an ordinance amending portions of the city code in accordance with state housing laws and the city’s Housing Element.
The proposed zoning code amendments include new provisions related to allowing agricultural employee housing in the agriculture-recreation and the Sycamore Hills zoning districts, creating an overlay zone at the site of the existing alternative sleeping location (20652 Laguna Canyon Road) to allow emergency shelters by right, provided that certain objective standards are met, and modifying the residential high-density zone to allow multi-family dwellings and special needs housing as by-right uses.
The amendments are also necessary to comply with state laws and various programs in the city’s updated 6th cycle Housing Element, which has been reviewed by the state Department of Housing and Community Development and is “near certification,” according to the staff report.
Council adopted the updated Housing Element on January 11.
The Housing Element needs to be updated every eight years. The 6th Cycle covers the city’s 2021-2029 planning period and assesses the current and projected housing needs for all economic segments of the community. It also includes policies and action programs that further the production of housing.
The city doesn’t need to construct the 394 units identified as part of the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, but has to ensure that there are adequate housing sites and zoning standards to accommodate the required number of units.
At the start of the meeting, during extraordinary business, the council will recognize outgoing Councilmember Toni Iseman for her service and contributions to the city.
Earlier in the meeting, during the consent calendar, the council will consider a permanent pickleball court conversion for Lang Park.
Staff is recommending the city convert one tennis court at the park into three permanent pickleball courts.
On July 12, 2021, the Recreation Committee unanimously recommended converting the temporary pickleball courts at Alta Laguna to permanent pickleball courts in a way that maximizes court usage for pickleball play. In addition, they are recommending converting one tennis court into two temporary pickleball courts for shared use. The remaining four courts will remain 100 percent tennis.
On July 27, council unanimously approved converting one tennis court at Alta Laguna Park into permanent pickleball courts in a configuration that maximizes court usage for pickleball play. Staff will meet with pickleball players and a contractor to discuss the optimal court layout and orientation.
The item also included a recommendation to maintain two temporary pickleball courts on a second tennis court at Alta Laguna Park, with dedicated pickleball hours consistent with those at Lang Park, and with tennis play allowed at all other times.
Earlier this year, on August 8, the Recreation Committee again unanimously recommended directing staff to install permanent nets at three Lang Park pickleball courts and convert the Lang Park court to a pickleball-only facility.
If approved tonight, the action will include the installation of Acoustiblok sound-reduction fencing, while also continuing to work with the pickleball community on court hours and rules, as well as options for additional court capacity.
Also on tonight’s agenda: A continued hearing for proposed underground utility assessment district 2013-2 (Diamond Street); an update on the Laguna Canyon Road improvement project, including a contract amendment with Caltrans for $50,000; and an appeal of the Design Review Board’s adoption of a CEQA negative declaration related to the approval of the Coastal Development Permit for 337 Hawthorne Road.
The council agenda is available online here. Closed session starts at 4:30 p.m., the regular meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers. A face covering is highly recommended while in the chambers.
To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.
The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.
Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, Calif. 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using this interactive form. Comments were emailed to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on November 14 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.
You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. today (November 15). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m., councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna