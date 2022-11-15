NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 91  |  November 15, 2022

Laguna Dance Festival Holiday Gala is scheduled for December 3

The holidays are fast approaching and so is the Laguna Dance Festival Holiday Gala, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Surf & Sand Resort.

The evening will start at 5 p.m. with sunset cocktails, followed by dinner and dance performances throughout the evening.

Laguna Dance Festival dancers

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Dance Festival

The Laguna Dance Festival Holiday Gala takes place at the Surf & Sand Resort on December 3

Seating is limited, so purchase your tickets and tables here.

For more information on Laguna Dance Festival, visit www.lagundancefestival.org.

Surf & Sand Resort is located at 1555 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

