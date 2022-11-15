NewLeftHeader

clear sky

63.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 91  |  November 15, 2022

Police Files 111522

Police Files

Laguna Beach Police Department awarded $110,000 grant from the Office of Traffic Safety

The Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD) will roll out a police traffic services program to deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors that increase the risk of crashes in the community. 

“Impairment, speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors puts the community at risk on the road,” said Lieutenant Cornelius Ashton. “This funding affords the Laguna Beach Police Department the ability to allocate resources towards community education and increased traffic enforcement measures. Ultimately, the goal is to reduce serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads.” 

The grant will pay for additional enforcement measures, including: 

–DUI checkpoints and patrols specifically focused on suspected impaired drivers.

–Enforcement operations focused on suspected distracted drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

–Bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operations focused on driver behaviors that put vulnerable road users at risk. 

–Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running and improper turning or lane changes.

–Community education presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, DUI, speeding, and bicycle and pedestrian safety.

–Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

The grant program will run through September 2023.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.