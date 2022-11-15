NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 91  |  November 15, 2022

The Ocean Club finishes off the year for Pacific Marine Mammal Center with a splash 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

In early 2021, a group of women from across the community – with a passion for Pacific Marine Mammal Center’s (PMMC) mission and a heart to help raise awareness and generate support – banded together to form The Ocean Club. 

As stated on the PMMC website, “We are so incredibly proud of the work PMMC does to rescue, rehabilitate and release marine mammals and inspire ocean stewardship through research, education, and collaboration. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary dedicated to our core mission, we’re excited to broaden community awareness, build new relationships and generate much-needed support through our first auxiliary support group.” 

“The Ocean Club is a group of women of all ages and stages that want to support Pacific Marine Mammal Center in their mission of marine mammal care and ocean stewardship,” said Ocean Club Vice Chair Barbara De la Peña. “Our latest efforts have been in reducing plastic usage, specifically single-use plastics in our home and community. You might catch us at dinner bringing our own carry-out containers or sporting Hydro flasks instead of a single-use water bottle. We are working on everyone taking a personal plastic inventory at home just to see how ubiquitous it is in our lives. From there we can start to make changes and decrease our ocean pollution. If we continue to manufacture plastic at our current usage, in 30 years there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish. That’s a terrifying thought.” 

The ocean club PMMC sign

Click on photo for a larger image

The Ocean Club is an important part of PMMC 

Their goal is that the women of The Ocean Club will be the future of community support for PMMC’s most important needs – from animal care and outreach to children’s hospitals, summer camps and teen labs. PMMC has been inspiring generations to be good stewards of the ocean environment and The Ocean Club will continue this legacy. 

Membership in The Ocean Club is a gift of $500, the Pacific Pinniped level. Membership includes invitations to see the releasing of the seals/sea lions, which is quite a perk, as well as other advantages. 

Ocean Club Chair Marilyn Green started as a volunteer. “I decided to get more involved,” she said. “I went to the annual gala and loved the group, the staff and volunteers. I wanted to be more connected even though I still work mostly full time at a management company. In 2020 during COVID, I tried to figure out how to help and bought a brick for the entrance as a donation.”

That brick started her on the journey to being chair of the Ocean Club. 

The ocean club on the mend

Click on photo for a larger image

Several PMMC patients in May 2022 who were on the mend 

“In early 2021, I went to see the brick and Debbie Finster, vice president of philanthropy, invited us to tour. It was her first day. A month later she called and asked me to lunch. She said, ‘I have an idea. We’ve never had a woman’s auxiliary group before.’ She asked what my thoughts were. I’m not the type who joins things, but I always wanted to do more to help PMMC. So we held a couple of ‘meet and greets’ to get the idea going. A few of Debbie’s friends joined. At first no one was the chair, and I wanted to see this through, so I started officially in June 2021. It’s a lot of fun. We have 58 members, a core of 25 who are most active.”

Green explained how it works. “Of the annual dues of $500, 10% stays with the Ocean Club to pay for meetings. Ninety percent is designated for how we give back to PMMC. We asked Dr. Alissa Deming and the medical team for a wish list. Last year we raised $30,000 in dues and fundraisers – $15,000 of that went to Deming’s vet team for a portable ultrasound machine, and part was used for the iPad to use with it. Five thousand went to education and camp scholarships – and $500 of that amount went to an 8-year-old Ukrainian boy who is staying with family and friends in Laguna.” 

The ocean club rocket

Click on photo for a larger image

Rocket, a patient at PMMC in May 2022 

The Ocean Club board has four meetings a year, and they share their recommendations for spending.

In addition, they created a walking club, which is held once a month on Saturday. “We go to different beaches and areas, it’s more of a social event, then to breakfast,” Green said.

To raise funds, they also have a Sipping with Seals event, with a casual cocktail party at PMMC, Coffee in the Barn, educational events, lunches/happy hours with the CEO, painting events, speaker series events with the Surfrider Foundation CEO at Nolet on Plastic Pollution (on April 24, the speaker was Dr. Chad Nelsen, CEO of Surfrider Foundation), Ocean Club Annual Calendar, and a SHARE presentation to promote PMMC and Ocean Club. An Ocean Club member donated a kiosk in Huntington Beach for PMMC.

In September, The Ocean Club had a presence at a day-long shopping extravaganza at the San Clemente Outlet Mall and a portion of the ticket sales went to PMMC. 

“The mall held raffles with $40,000 worth of gift cards for the shops, Ruby’s catered it, and there was live music. We raised $2,125,” said Green. “The tickets were $35 and $25, with proceeds going to PMMC.”

The goal of the Ocean Club is not just to fundraise but to raise awareness of PMMC. So many people outside of Laguna don’t know anything about PMMC. They cover from Seal Beach to San Onofre and are responsible for all these coastal communities. “We are trying to do events in different cities,” Green said. “It’s very encouraging that we have 2,422 followers on Instagram, and we’ve only been on it for a year.”

They also have a plastics awareness campaign, multiple newsletters, emails, Facebook posts and member surveys.

“I feel emotional about what we’re learning by being in the circle and being part of it,” Green said.

“At the recent fundraising gala for PMMC, $704,487 was the total raised, and The Ocean Club was mentioned as an active part of PMMC,” said 

De la Peña.

In the future, the Ocean Club is hoping to arrange for private charters for whale watching to raise funds for PMMC. On December 4, they are holding a fundraising party at the Woman’s Club.

To learn more about The Ocean Club and PMMC, go to www.pacificmmc.org.

Pacific Marine Mammal Center is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

