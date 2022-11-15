NewLeftHeader

clear sky

63.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 91  |  November 15, 2022

Upcoming events at LAM FP 111522

Upcoming events at LAM

Laguna Art Museum’s (LAM’s) 10th Annual Art & Nature Festival started off with crowds galore at Friday’s celebration party (Nov. 4), Saturday’s Family Festival (Nov. 5) and Sunday’s (Nov. 6) California Marine Wildlife workshop and panel. The events continue through November 26.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Panel Discussion: “The Art of Surf” at 6 p.m.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the classic surf film, Five Summer Stories, a panel of notable surfers will come together to discuss the film’s influence on the sport, their lives and careers. Panelists include Jeff Booth, Hans Hagen, Ryan Hitzel, Bob McKnight, Alisa Schwarzstein, and distinguished guest, and director of Five Summer Stories, Greg MacGillivray.

upcoming events surfing

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LAM

The Art of Surf 

Five Summer Stories is a cultural icon, a time capsule from a watershed era when the world was at a critical crossroads and its reflection was clear in the emerging sport/art of surfing. Against a backdrop of the Vietnam War and the Nixon years, Five Summer Stories was the culmination of the joint surf-film careers of Jim Freeman and Greg MacGillivray. Code named “The Last Surfing Movie” during production, the movie portrays a young, outlaw sport at a strategic point in its creative evolution, at a historical crux in time.

Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $20; Non-members: $30. For tickets, click here.

upcoming events book cover

Click on photo for a larger image

“If You Find a Leaf” by Aimée Sicuro

Saturday, Nov. 26

Storytime Saturday

If You Find a Leaf at 11 a.m.

Bring literature to life during a participatory storytime that will have you making and moving! On the fourth Saturday of each month, you’ll craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-2 learners and their families.

If You Find a Leaf by Aimée Sicuro, features a collage activity that inspires participants to creatively interact with the nature around them.

Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14.

All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only. For tickets, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.