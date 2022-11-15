NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 91  |  November 15, 2022

Laguna Beach’s first LGBTQ+ professional mixer 111522

Laguna Beach’s first LGBTQ+ professional mixer is about to happen

Laguna Beach’s first LGBTQ+ professional mixer, presented in collaboration with the OC Center and Laguna Beach Pride 365, will take place this Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at The Seahorse, located at 1796 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. All Orange County professionals and businesses that are part of the LGBTQ community, their many allies and all community supporters are welcome to join this second OC Center event in a series of new events, aptly titled “LGBTQ+ Professional Mixers.”

Laguna Beachs first Flores Laguna Beachs first Tauber

Photos courtesy of Laguna Beach Pride 365

(L-R) Ruben Flores and Mike Tauber are the featured panelists, to date

Each event consists of a panel of three or four local community leaders in an open-style town hall forum. For this mixer, the topic is “What Makes Me,” with a discussion on experiences that have allowed success in the workplace and will explore mentorships and experiences that have allowed many to be successful, supported and empowered.

In that the events are primarily social mixers, discussions will be limited to 20 minutes, generally starting a half hour after the event begins along with a soft icebreaker. The event is free, but they do ask attendees to support the venue, The Seahorse, as a way to say thank you for their kind support of the community. Consider the purchase of a drink or food item from their new full dinner menu, that is available at www.pearlstgeneral.com.

Two of the confirmed panelists are Ruben Flores and Mike Tauber with two more community leaders to be announced.

RSVPs, while not required, are very much appreciated. RSVP to https://tinyurl.com/2s7cbyp2.

 

