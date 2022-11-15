NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 91  |  November 15, 2022

Hope is here to end lung cancer

Lung cancer is the most common the type of cancer worldwide – and a growing number of cases are being found in people who never smoked, which means factors like the environment or genetics may be involved.

City of Hope, a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, is nationally recognized for its lung cancer research and care. Its discoveries and new treatments are giving people with lung cancer the chance to live longer, better and more fully.

“Today, people with lung cancer have more reason for hope than ever before,” said Jyoti Malhotra, M.D., M.P.H., a medical oncologist specializing in lung cancer and the director of thoracic medical oncology at City of Hope Orange County.

Photos courtesy of City of Hope

Jyoti Malhotra, M.D., M.P.H., Director, Thoracic Medical Oncology, City of Hope Orange County (front row, far right) and the lung cancer team at City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center

Acclaimed Cancer Expertise, Lifesaving Clinical Trials

Dr. Malhotra is part of a team advancing world-renowned cancer research and treatment at City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, the most advanced comprehensive cancer center in Orange County. 

Dr. Malhotra has designed and led multiple clinical trials that bring together precision medicine, which targets treatment to each tumor’s molecular and genetic characteristics, with immunotherapy, which harnesses the body’s natural defenses to fight cancer.

“Breakthroughs in research and treatment happening right here at City of Hope Orange County are changing what it means to have lung cancer,” she said. 

If you or someone you love has been diagnosed with lung cancer, be sure to get treatment from a physician who specializes in the disease and offers access to leading-edge therapies.

The City of Hope Difference: Lung Cancer Care

City of Hope Orange County’s renowned cancer-fighting physician-scientists can deliver outstanding outcomes that are difficult to achieve elsewhere. Our advanced treatments for lung cancer include:

–Minimally invasive techniques such as laparoscopic surgery that make recovery faster and improve outcomes.

–Video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery, using advanced computer and video technology to perform minimally invasive biopsies and surgeries.

Interventional pulmonology program – the most advanced diagnostic and therapeutic interventions available, including rigid bronchoscopy, medical pleuroscopy and robot-assisted bronchoscopy.

–Genetic tests to determine specific tumor biology and tailor your treatments to stop it from growing.

–Ultraprecise radiation therapy techniques.

City of Hope is Orange County’s Most Advanced Cancer Care

Patients at City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center receive fully integrated, multidisciplinary care – from prevention through survivorship – in one convenient location. They have access to City of Hope’s 575 physicians and more than 1,000 researchers and scientists who only focus on cancer and nearly 1,000 Phase 1-3 clinical trials conducted at City of Hope each year. Cancer research that has led to breakthrough treatments used around the globe is conducted right here. Patients who once traveled for expert care now have the world’s best cancer-fighting minds close to home.

City of Hope Orange County physicians (L-R) Percy Lee, M.D. and Jyoti Malhotra, M.D. M.P.H., with grateful patient Diane Miller and L.A. Rams mascot painting white ribbons for lung cancer survivors at a recent event at City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center

City of Hope Orange County lung cancer patients, physicians and staff recently came together at City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center to paint white ribbons that will be distributed to lung cancer survivors across Southern California. The event, a partnership with The White Ribbon Project, aimed to change the perception of lung cancer and let people affected by the disease know they are not alone.

This is the Hope you’ve been waiting for. For more information, visit www.cityofhope.org/OC.

