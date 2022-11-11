NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

60.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 90  |  November 11, 2022

Coast Film & Music Festival kicks off 111122

Coast Film & Music Festival kicks off opening night at Hobie Surf Shop

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Coast Film & Music Festival (CFMF) kicked off its opening night aka “Locals Night” at Hobie Surf Shop in Laguna Beach with a sold-out crowd of more than 300 guests. The shop was filled with locals and “water people,” as the three-piece band Par Avion filled the air with classic surf tunes.

A pre-film Q&A panel featured filmmaker Greg MacGillivray (director of Five Summer Stories 50th Anniversary Edition), pro surf legends Shaun Tomson and Jericho Poppler and was hosted by sports broadcaster Pat Parnell.

Coast Film Christy group

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Mark Christy (owner of Hobie), Greg MacGillivray (director of the surf film shown this evening), Jericho Poppler, (co-founder of the Women’s International Surfing Association in 1974), Shaun Tomson (1977 World Surfing Champion) and Barbara MacGillivray

Coast Film Ben and Enrich

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) CFMF Co-founders Ben Warner and Enrich Harris

Coast Film Pat Parnell. panel

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Panel host Pat Parnell with Shaun Tomson and Jericho Poppler

The CFMF opening night film feature was Five Summer Stories 50th Anniversary Edition, known as the “finest surf film ever made” by Laguna Beach’s own MacGillivray/Freeman Films. Attendees sat back to relive the music, surf culture and incredible surf footage of 1972 captured on the screen.

MacGillvray was on hand to sign his book, Five Hundred Summer Stories: A Life in IMAX.

Coast Film Jericho and Greg

Click on photo for a larger image

Jericho Poppler and Greg MacGillivray at the book signing 

Coast Film Dick Metz

Click on photo for a larger image

Dick Metz, who inspired the “Endless Summer” surf film, sharing a surf story

Coast Film happy locals

Click on photo for a larger image

Happy locals gathered to enjoy opening night

Coast Film Scott and Dan

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) “Stu News Laguna” photographer Scott Brashier and Dan McInerny

Coast Film Greg and Curt

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Greg MacGillivray and local Curt Bartsch at the book signing

Coast Film & Music Festival runs November 9-13 at the Festival of Arts. Go to www.coastfilmfestival.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.