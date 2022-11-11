NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 90  |  November 11, 2022

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Unofficial results show Rounaghi, Kempf and Orgill headed for council, with all local Measures failing

TJ headshot AugAlex Rounaghi, Mayor Sue Kempf and Mark Orgill all appear to be headed to fill the three open seats for the Laguna Beach City Council

Why are we still using the term “appear” several days after Election Day? Well, OC Registrar of Voters Bob Page estimates that some 356,888 votes remain to be counted throughout Orange County. There’s no telling what percent of that remains for Laguna Beach.

Rounaghi, Kempf and Orgill have maintained the three leading positions since first reports came out Tuesday evening.

Here are the current results as of 5 p.m. last evening:

Alex Rounaghi – 4,785 (21.16%)

Sue Kempf – 4,690 (20.74%)

Mark Orgill – 3,280 (14,50%)

Ruben Flores – 2,662 (11.77%)

Jerome Pudwill – 2,632 (11.64%)

Peter Blake – 2,418 (10.69%)

Louis Weil – 2,149 (9.50%)

Fair Game SNL 11.11 Alex and Gwen

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Barbara McMurray

 (L-R) Alex Rounaghi is joined by Laguna Beach Democratic Club President Gwen McNallan at an election night celebration at the Lumberyard

• • •

Laguna Beach voters also had three ballot measures that all appear headed for convincing defeat. 

Measure Q, which was seeking an “Overlay Zoning District,” has No votes running at 63.89% (5,796) of the votes against 36.11% (3,276) on the Yes side.

Measure R, the “Hotel Development Overlay,” has 70.49% (6,322) on the No side, versus 29.51% (2,647) on the Yes side.

Measure S, the “Hotel Minimum Wage,” has 68.85% (6,220) favoring No against 31.15% (2,814) for Yes.

So, how long will it take to process the 356,888 remaining votes? Well, so far since Election Day, only 59,125 have been processed. That would indicate it might still take days before results become official.

• • •

As far as the Measures’ successes or lack thereof, Stu News reached out to those involved.

 –Joe Hanauer, a local real estate investor, led the charge against Measure Q and had this to say: 

“Across the country, Election Tuesday reflected an electorate who seemed to turn off sound bites and instead, thoughtfully consider the pros and cons of each option. Regardless of how you voted, Tuesday was a day to feel good about America. 

“The success of No On Q says wonders about Laguna’s voters besides simply putting Q in the trash heap. It is a No vote for turning our backs on a representative democracy…a No vote for holding Laguna hostage to the past…a No vote on false-claim electioneering…and a No vote on Village Laguna if it continues as a barrier to our town’s desperately needed revitalization of business neighborhoods. 

“When Village Laguna was formed it had a vision for Laguna’s future. Instead of standing true to its founding mission, it’s become an organization with a vision only seen through a rearview mirror. 

“Looking ahead, we now have a new City Council. It seems like it should be highly capable of moving Laguna forward. We’re not hamstrung by the handcuffs Measure Q would have imposed. 

“My hope for Laguna is that the energy of the Council and our fellow citizens will be focused on creating a consensus of a vision for Laguna’s future. If we can get a majority view of a vision for Laguna, all decisions about the regulations that will govern development can be evaluated by how they will enable us to achieve our vision for tomorrow.”     

David Raber was instrumental in backing the Yes on Measure Q effort and was also instrumental in its development.

He offered, “We were, of course, disappointed in the results. We were also shocked at the massive amount of money spent on opposing Measure Q. It is a sad reality that campaigning is becoming very expensive in this country. 

“As this summer passed, it became clear that the dialogue about the future of Laguna Beach as a potential coastal development area had begun. We see that the residents are now more aware of their role in defining the future of this town and balancing redevelopment with the environmental constraints that make this place unique and create value. 

“LRF has no specific course of action at this point. We look forward to working with each of the two new councilpersons, and the three that remain and see where this leads over the next few months. 

“There was definitely a gap created in zoning protection after Mo was able to nullify Ordinance 1675 through his successful referendum. There is still work that needs to be done toward the high-level objectives that Measure Q set out to accomplish including successful, balanced, accessible business districts in Laguna Beach.”     

Mark Christy, owner of The Ranch at Laguna Beach, who was involved in the efforts against Measures R & S and their impacts on local hotels, said:

“With respect to R&S, I think voters saw it for what it was, an attempt by an L.A.-based union to force their way into our town when not even the workers they claimed to represent wanted them here.

“As for Q, it appears that the majority of people felt that in a representative democracy it is more effective to elect decent, honest people who will diligently represent the interests of the public than to have the public try to weigh in on every matter. 

“As to where we go from here? It’s a time to heal, to remember what brought us here in the first place and keeps us here still, and to try and collectively preserve the soul of this magic slice of heaven we call home while ensuring she has the freedom to evolve.”

• • •

In local congressional races, Democrat Mike Levin leads Republican Brian Maryott by some 4,000 votes of more than 180,000 ballots cast in the 49th District and Democrat Katie Porter is beating Republican Scott Baugh in the 47th by 3,000 votes, after 183,000 cast.

Elsewhere, Republican Diane Dixon defeats Democrat Judie Mancuso in the 72nd Assembly District with 56.71% of the vote; in the State Senate 36th District, Republican Janet Nguyen wins over Democrat Kim Carr with some 59% of the vote; while in the Fifth Orange County Supervisorial District, Democrat Katrina Foley is ahead of Republican Pat Bates, with 51.13% of the votes.

• • •

Great things happening in athletics at Laguna Beach High School. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, 11 LBHS student-athletes participated in National Signing Day, officially committing to an NCAA Division I or Division II school that has offered them a scholarship to play sports. 

Fair Game SNL LBHS athletes 11.11

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBHS

Eleven LBHS student-athletes prepare to announce their commitments to college scholarship offers

The following students signed National Letters of Intent (NLI) for the 2023-24 school year at a ceremony attended by their peers, family and school staff: 

Jana Jocic, Swim (Women), UC San Diego

Colin Kidd, Baseball (Men), New Jersey Institute of Technology

Griffin Naess, Baseball (Men), Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Cadence Peery, Track (Women), Cal Poly Humboldt

Jordan Schneider, Water Polo (Women), University of Michigan

Lauren Schneider, Water Polo (Women), University of Southern California

Lauren Short, Water Polo (Women), Villanova

Katelyn Smith, Tennis (Women), UC Davis

Eva Travis, Volleyball (Women), UC Santa Barbara

Cleo Washer, Water Polo (Women), Brown 

Brooklyn Yelland, Volleyball (Women), Boston College

“This is a great day because it signifies that moment when students have committed to a particular college to continue their athletic and academic careers,” said Laguna Beach Unified School District Athletics Administrator Denise Selbe, Ed.D. 

The National Letter of Intent is a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and an NLI member institution. 

“I’m always impressed and appreciative of our students and their commitment to athletics while balancing academics,” said LBHS Principal Jason Allemann, Ed.D. “Our students are very successful student-athletes.” 

Congrats to the families behind those kids offering their support!

• • •

Speaking of LBHS, we take you into their journalism classroom and bring you two stories in today’s Stu News from students who contribute to Brush and Palette (the LBHS school newspaper). One is by Sports Editor Gavin Zaengle. Gavin takes us through last week’s CIF-SS football playoff victory. Enjoy the great photos captured by Deborah Vellmure.

Then Tatum Brennan and Nadia Cavka went on assignment for Stu News to cover First Thursdays Art Walk, where they toured several of the galleries and interviewed the artists on November 3. The photos were taken by Jonah Goldst

 

