 Volume 14, Issue 90  |  November 11, 2022

South Laguna Community Garden Park 111122

South Laguna Community Garden Park to host fall festival and potluck on November 12

The Fall Festival and Potluck is back! South Laguna Community Garden Park hosts its popular community potluck festival tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 12, from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Garden Park, located at Eagle Rock and Coast Highway.

South Laguna Community Garden festival

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of South Laguna Community Garden

Meet your neighbors, enjoy inspired healthy dishes and groove to the music of the talented Garden Band. There will be a craft for kids and kids at heart, so bring your family and friends.

Please BYO drinks and a potluck dish to share (serving 10 people). This is a reusable utensil “zero waste” event. For more information, visit the website at www.southlaguna.org/garden.

 

