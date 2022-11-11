NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 90  |  November 11, 2022

Filmmaker Christine Fugate screens Queen Moorea FP 111122

Filmmaker Christine Fugate screens Queen Moorea at Coast Film Festival on Sunday

By DIANNE RUSSELL

The screening of Queen Moorea on Sunday evening (Nov. 13) at the Coast Film Festival will be the culmination of six years of filming for director Christine Fugate. A full-time professor at the Dodge College of Film and Media Arts at Chapman University in Orange, Fugate started teaching at Chapman, which is rated fourth in the nation for film studies, in 2008. 

“Screening the film here in Laguna will be different than screening it anywhere else,” Fugate said. Not only did Fugate live here for many years, Moorea Howson, who is the subject of the film, and her family are Laguna residents. Fugate met Robert and Kris Howson when Fugate’s daughter Sarah played soccer at Laguna Beach High School with Jade Howson, Moorea’s younger sister.

“I hope the people in Laguna realize what an incredible community this is,” Fugate said. “If I had made the film anywhere else, it wouldn’t have been the same. It’s an amazing place and the residents look after you. I’m really excited to show the film in Laguna, where I used to live, at this special screening. It’s a celebration to share.”

The executive producer of Queen Moorea was James Utt, the music is by Andrew Barkan and Polly Hall, editing was done by Mel Metcalfe and M’Daya Meliani, editing consultant – Kate Amend, co-producer – Eileen Keighley.

filmmaker christine poster

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Christine Fugate

Adam Waldman of The Refinery created the poster and the trailer for “Queen Moorea”

Although Fugate grew up acting and doing theater, she earned her master’s degree, with an emphasis on Asian films, at the University of Hawaii. During that time she learned to speak Thai. Her directing career started in narrative filmmaking at Five Star Productions in Bangkok, Thailand, where she directed and acted in films. 

Unfortunately, Fugate became ill with Dengue fever and had to return home. She then went to work for Sony in L.A. “I worked on Single White Female with director Barbet Schroeder, who won the Academy Award for Best Director in 1990 for Reversal of Fortune. Being an assistant director is a great place to be. I was always next to the director on the set. I knew I had a career,” she said. 

This is Fugate’s sixth documentary. She is an award-winning film producer and director whose work has been screened in theaters and broadcast on channels around the world. Her movie Tobacco Blues was broadcast on POV and screened on board Air Force One for President Bill Clinton. Fugate’s feature-length film The Girl Next Door followed Oklahoma native Stacy Valentine’s rise to stardom in the adult film industry, and placed Fugate on ShowBIZ Data’s list of the Top 100 Directors. In addition to her films, Fugate has produced and directed projects for VH1, the Discovery Channel, A&E, Bravo, The Travel Channel, Pacific Rim Productions and New Line Cinema. 

Her other films include The Southern Sex, Mother Love, Grief Becomes Me (Short Film) (2006) and Grief Becomes Me: A Love Story (2009)

filmmaker christine with typewriter

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Christine Fugate

Producer and Director Christine Fugate 

Queen Moorea follows Moorea as she navigates the challenges in her life. Moorea was born with Williams syndrome, a rare genetic disorder characterized by mild to moderate delays in cognitive development or learning difficulties and a unique personality that combines over-friendliness and high levels of empathy with anxiety.

“The theme of the movie is the love of a family and what sustains us,” Fugate said. “My films look at people who are marginalized and live outside of the norm.” 

Hence the film’s message, “Being normal isn’t easy.”

As summarized on the Queen Moorea website, the film depicts, “A spirited Asian American homecoming queen and her friends, all born with genetic conditions, struggle to fulfill their dreams in a world that refuses to accept them for who they are.” 

“When I met Moorea, I was going through breast cancer, and I had no hair,” Fugate said. “She sensed I was struggling and we formed a special bond. I was undergoing cancer treatment and she had gone through a lot of surgeries. We became close. She said, ‘We understand each other, we’re both survivors.’”

Moorea is full of extroverted energy and her personality shines in the company of everyone she meets. It might be that unique spark that led her to be voted Laguna Beach High School’s Homecoming Queen in 2015 and Most Congenial in the California State Homecoming Queen competition that followed.

filmmaker Christine Moorea wearing tiara

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut 

Moorea wearing her Homecoming Queen tiara (2019)

“There has been a lot written about Moorea,” Fugate said. “We went to the Homecoming Game, and I was standing next to Kris (Howson) when Moorea won. Everyone stood up and cheered, and a lot of people were crying. It was moving and heartfelt. I thought, I need to make a movie about her.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

There are scenes in the film documenting Moorea’s many surgeries. “I was lucky because her father took a lot of videos when she was younger. When I saw those movies, I knew there was something really special about her. It was quite a commitment for them during the time I was in their home filming. They were both incredibly gracious and patient with me. I was sitting in the living room with them like part of the family,” Fugate said. “When COVID hit, I only had one small part left to film and we had to stop.”

This observational style of capturing what life is like is the technique used by Fugate in her documentaries. “When I was filming The Girl Next Door, I followed the star around for a year. It’s difficult for the subject,” said Fugate. “With this film and others, it’s also difficult to know where the film ends. Queen Moorea is a journey of the family, and it will be a journey for the rest of Moorea’s life, but we had to stop somewhere.”

“I saw Ben Warner, one of the founders of the festival, and he said, ‘bring me your film,’” Fugate said. “It’s very special to have it screen here at the Coast Film Festival.” 

At the screening on Sunday evening, Moorea will be there wearing her Homecoming Queen tiara and surrounded by her family and friends. It will be a time to celebrate – for the Howson family, the community and especially for Fugate. 

For more information about the movie, go to www.queenmoorea.com.

For information about the screening and tickets, visit https://coastfilmfestival.com/.

