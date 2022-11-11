NewLeftHeader

few clouds

55.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 90  |  November 11, 2022

Laguna Art-A-Fair ushers in new era FP 111122

Laguna Art-A-Fair ushers in new era with new leadership, new bold plans

The Laguna Art-A-Fair is on track to make next year’s festival for 2023 a more enjoyable and expansive experience for locals and visitors. Seventy percent of the board of directors is comprised of newly elected directors, including the position of president which is now to be helmed by longtime business entrepreneur and photographer/artist Robert Ross, who ran and won on a platform promising innovative solutions to enhance the Art-A-Fair experience for both artists and patrons. 

Laguna Art A Fair

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Art-A-Fair

Robert Ross

Preliminary initiatives for the fine art festival include plans to increase attendance and sales through improved marketing visibility and a stronger community outreach campaign. President Robert Ross, or Bob as his colleagues call him, enthusiastically elaborated further on the new changes.

“Laguna Art-A-Fair is continually voted the best art festival in Laguna Beach (Laguna Beach Vibe). So we are now going to build on our past success and popularity to make our festival an even more desirable destination. Our plans include offering some amazing onsite food and drink, booking top-level musical talent for a better vibe, and a whole slate of other new events that we are going to have to whittle down; we just have too many ideas. The point is, for our 2023 season we will be taking Laguna Art-A-Fair to the next level and this will be our visitors’ best-ever experience.” 

Also serving on the board are Ken Jones, VP operations; Pat Haas, membership; Kim Brandon Watson, VP publicity & marketing; Martha Hernandez, secretary; Loretta Alvarado, treasurer and James Watters, business manager. Other board members at large include Leonard Duarte, Jeff Nadler, Janna Arutyunyan and Steve Ruiz. Ross and fellow wildlife photographer Jeff Nadler actually ran for the board in tandem as they share the same passion and vision for the future of Laguna Art-A-Fair.

Laguna Art-A-Fair has been held at 777 Laguna Canyon Road since 1998 and distinguishes itself from other Laguna art festivals by exhibiting artists from all over the world, not just local artists. This not only ensures a wider variety of styles and subject material, but also ensures a great breadth of cultural diversity.

For more information, call 949.494.4514, or visit www.art-a-fair.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.