NewLeftHeader

few clouds

55.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 90  |  November 11, 2022

First Thursdays Art Walk FP 111122

First Thursdays Art Walk, where you meet the artists

By Tatum Brennan and Nadia Cavka

Photos by Jonah Goldstein

On Thursday, Nov. 3, Laguna Beach hosted its monthly First Thursdays Art Walk from 6-9 p.m. More than 25 galleries opened their doors to showcase the work of local artists and interact with the community.

Laguna’s artists have so much to offer, taking the time to speak one-on-one with us was so valuable. Here’s a glimpse at four of the galleries we stopped at.

DeBilzan Gallery

One of the many galleries participating in First Thursdays Art Walk, DeBilzan Gallery, including the works of Ryan Heimbach.

In 2008, Heimbach was introduced to the world of art when he was granted the opportunity to work alongside Andrew Myers, a local Laguna Beach artist. Myers was in need of an assistant and was right there to sweep in for him. Fourteen years later, he is still working under Myers. 

First Thursdays Hazel

Click on photo for a larger image

“Hazel” by Ryan Heimbach

Heimbach emphasizes that his recent TV collection is an homage to the mid-’70s.

“It goes back to that old-school saying of when TVs were just transitioning from black and white to color,” said Heimbach. “My first love was sculpting…I enjoy other forms of art such as charcoal drawing, which I really love the simplicity of it just being burnt wood on paper.”

DeBilzan Gallery is located at 224 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. For information about Ryan Heimbach and his works, visit www.ryanartwork.com and follow him on Instagram @ryanartwork. 

The Artists Studios

Marianne Champlin, whose studio is located here in the Canyon, began her artistry in Pomona, Calif. She has always been fond of pastels and watercolors. However, her medium has become primarily oil paints. Painting her surroundings here in California has brought her great peace with the world. There is comfort everywhere you look in her artwork.

“Growing up in Pomona, I would go to Los Angeles County and the Fine Arts building was always run there, so I was exposed to some of the early California artists always,” said Champlin.

First Thursdays South of Monterey

Click on photo for a larger image

“South of Monterey, CA” by Marianne Champlin

Music and art were heavily intertwined throughout her family. Champlin shared that her mother’s dream was to become a concert pianist and her brother became a musician. While talking to other artists, a good handful of them mentioned the influence of music and sound. Both careers require skill and dedication to the soul.

Her difference in art tools and art style makes her work unique compared to many other artists.

“I had experimented with egg tempera before they came up with oil,” said Champlin.

Champlin’s studio is located at The Artists Studios located at 3251-3275 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

For more information about Champlin and her work, visit www.champlinpaintings.com.

Grace Galleries

Abby Namazi started his artistic career based on an unexpected moment; he explained how serendipity led him to do what he does now.

“I found a fortune cookie, and it told me to start painting,” said Namazi, as he pointed to his countless paintings displayed in Grace Galleries.

After that moment, the rest is history. 

First Thursdays Abstract

Click on photo for a larger image

“Abstract” by Abby Namazi

“A lady came into my house and bought a painting for $3,500,” said Namazi, referring to one of the first paintings he sold. The buyer felt an immense amount of joy from purchasing his work. Light and magic were restored in her life. 

When asked what he hopes to convey with his art, Namazi simply replied, “mystery.” He wants the viewer to see a different image every time they look. There is a new painting every time a viewer rotates his pieces and his work allows others to interpret for themselves what the paintings represent.

Grace Galleries is located at 347 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. For more information about Namazi and his work, follow him on Instagram @abbynamazi. 

Coast Galleries

Hung Tran is a new resident of Laguna Beach. He recently moved to display his art at Coast Galleries. Tran said he is “growing with the city” as he gets acquainted with the area.

He made his mark when he painted the Kobe Bryant mural on Cress Street. He gained recognition in the news for being one of the first 50 Kobe muralists after the loss of the NBA legend.

When asked what inspired his mural he said his style and the mural itself were heavily inspired by Banksy [and England-based street artist], because nobody knew he [Tran] was the muralist at the time.

First Thursdsys Art Piece

Click on photo for a larger image

“Art Piece” by Hung Tran

Although Tran takes inspiration from Banksy’s anonymous style, he also uses both Disney- and Andy Warhol-inspired art to spread a political message. He emulates their styles to spread messages and make people aware of serious problems. Tran said that many viewers have been opposed to and felt threatened by his previous works.

“I was offered a lot of money to be silenced,” said Tran.

From remaining anonymous to embracing visibility in his new community, Tran continues to evolve.

“I like that people know my work but don’t know me as a person, but coming to this gallery is me saying I’m here – I’m alive,” said Tran.

He is extremely glad to be here in Laguna Beach at the heart of the art scene itself.

First Thursdays Art Walk continues next month on December 1. Laguna Art Museum offers free admission during the Art Walk. For participating galleries and a map, go here.

Tatum Brennan and Nadia Cavka are Laguna Beach High School “Brush & Palette” student journalists.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.