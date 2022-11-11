NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 90  |  November 11, 2022

Visit Laguna Beach appoints Rachel O’Neill-Cusey as CEO

Visit Laguna Beach, Southern California’s premier coastal destination, announced the appointment of Rachel O’Neill-Cusey as CEO, effective November 14. Additionally, longtime employee Anne-Marie Schiefer was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Sales. 

O’Neill-Cusey is joining the Orange County beach destination from neighboring beach destination organization, Visit Dana Point, where she served as Director of Sales and Marketing, overseeing all group sales, leisure sales, marketing and public relations efforts for the organization. Prior to Visit Dana Point, O’Neill-Cusey maintained several sales roles within the Orange County hospitality community including The Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel and Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point.

New CEO of Visit Laguna Beach, Rachel O’Neill-Cusey

“Laguna Beach is a year-round destination, offering so many things to so many people,” said Karyn Philippsen, Visit Laguna Beach’s board of directors, founding chair. “As a retreat for art lovers, outdoor adventurers, beachgoers, families, and people searching for romance, Rachel, as our new CEO, will help inspire a new crop of visitors searching to fulfill their wildest vacation dreams in Laguna Beach. Laguna Beach is already one of the top domestic destinations in the U.S. and under Rachel’s leadership, that position will continue to grow and flourish shining a light on all we have to offer for new and returning visitors.”

Laguna Beach will continue to develop impacting programs under O’Neill-Cusey’s leadership including the developing partnership with Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics exploring a comprehensive stewardship initiative that protects Laguna Beach’s natural resources by educating and empowering visitors, residents and a network of local partners. The Leave No Trace program is the most widely recognized and accepted stewardship education program on public lands in the United States and provides a proactive method for minimizing impacts that would otherwise lead to environmental degradation.

Anne-Marie Schiefer is the new chief marketing officer and vice president of sales 

As Visit Laguna Beach’s newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Sales, Schiefer will continue amplifying Laguna Beach’s destination attributes through creatively concepted and executed, award-winning marketing programs. The destination’s board of directors will continue to oversee the destination’s plans and is comprised of representatives from lodging businesses, a city representative and independent professionals with an interest in the visitor industry, all who support the efforts of telling the Laguna Beach story. 

With more than 30 coves and beaches, Laguna Beach is the ideal spot for luxurious coastal fun. Whether one enjoys snorkeling, swimming, surfing, paddle boarding, playing volleyball or exploring the tide pools, the area’s nearly eight miles of coastline offers something for everyone. Laguna Beach also features a large percentage of one-of-a-kind specialty shops and boutiques, and more beachfront lodging than any other city in California. Twenty-thousand acres of wilderness attracts hikers, bicyclists, bird watchers and plein air painters to the verdant hills, dramatic cliffs and majestic canyons. 

The list of current board of directors can be found by clicking here

To learn more about Laguna Beach, go to www.visitlagunabeach.com.

Follow the latest about Laguna Beach on Visit Laguna Beach social channels: Instagram: @VisitLaguna; Facebook: @VisitLaguna; Twitter: @VisitLaguna and YouTube: @VisitLagunaBeach.

 

