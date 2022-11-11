NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 90  |  November 11, 2022

Sally’s Fund expands its service to include transportation for clients with disabilities

Local nonprofit Sally’s Fund has received a grant to expand transportation to include disabled Laguna residents, executive director Rachael Berger announced at a recent Women’s Summit at the Laguna Presbyterian Church.

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) awarded a total of $2.75 million in grants to local organizations through the Enhanced Mobility for Seniors and Disabled (EMSD) grant program, designed to help meet the transportation needs of seniors and people with disabilities.

The EMSD program supports the needs of the senior and disabled populations beyond traditional public transportation. Its goal is to help lessen demand for OC ACCESS, a shared-ride service OCTA provides for passengers unable to use the regular OC Bus system because of functional and cognitive limitations.

A featured speaker at the church event, Berger explained that with its four branded vehicles, Sally’s Fund will expand its service to further its pledge to help Laguna residents who need free and low-cost transportation. Since 1982, it has driven Laguna’s frail seniors to and from medical and dental appointments, grocery shopping and other necessary excursions within a 30-mile radius of Laguna Beach. From January through August 2022, Sally’s Fund made 2,437 trips.

Sally’s Fund’s uniqueness lies in its individualized service. Its drivers assist and escort clients, helping them navigate their entire round trip to and from their doorstep. With this expansion of its client base, Sally’’ Fund drivers will undergo training at Anaheim’s Dayle McIntosh Center for the Disabled. The center’s staff is primarily comprised of individuals with disabilities who have met the challenge of becoming self-sufficient. It partners with client organizations like Sally’s Fund to instruct them on how to help disabled individuals achieve maximum independence.

“Our goal is to eliminate the barriers that may prevent people living with disabling conditions from reaching their personal goals of independence,” said Berger. “We provide a level of comfort and security so a person can confidently accomplish essential, everyday tasks like going to the dentist or Target or the bank. Our drivers know how to respond professionally and compassionately to provide the highest level of assistance. We are eager to be of service. I urge anyone interested in Sally’s Fund services to call us at 949.499.4100 and set up a free account.”

Sally’s Fund is a nonprofit that offers assisted and escorted door-to-door transportation service to medical and other appointments within a 30-mile radius, food and grocery delivery, and more for Laguna Beach’s frail seniors and people with disabilities. It operates through donations and grants with a lean staff and a team of volunteers. For more information, visit www.sallysfund.org.

 

