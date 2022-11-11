Natural Flow: Community Art Project (CAP) invited six artists to respond to the natural world and the results are inspired
By MARRIE STONE
Photos by Jeff Rovner
Pastel painter Lesli Bonanni was well into her artistic career when she made a surprising discovery. While experimenting in her studio one day, she introduced water to a specialized organic paper treated with pulverized cork. “My intention was to use water and watercolor to create an underpainting, and then build on that for a landscape or seascape,” Bonanni said. But something else happened. Over time, the paper morphed into interesting patterns, some of them mirroring the natural world. Bonanni soon realized she could manipulate the material using her hands or other tools (brushes, knives or almost any available instrument along with ink, paints or pastels). “For a year and a half, I was obsessed,” she said. “Every time I approached the paper, it was a mysterious discovery.”
Lesli Bonanni is debuting her new work, known as “GritScript,” in CAP’s “Natural Flow” exhibition at the LBCAC
That “mysterious discovery” is providing bottomless possibilities for Bonanni. No image can ever be reproduced, and many pieces bare an uncanny resemblance to reality. “Time Traveler,” an experimental black and white painting, was an attempt to create something “from a mess that didn’t work.” Then she saw its potential. Turned on its side, the piece was a dead-ringer for a photograph she’d once taken at the Grand Canyon.
But for an artist accustomed to control, this new method demanded a different approach. “I had to let go of expectations and surrender to the unknown. All the while, I dealt with issues of fragility and destruction, even ugly. The process is perfect and imperfect because it is nature,” she said.
Bonanni trademarked the phrase “art off the grit” to describe the process and GritScript was born.
“Deep Discovery,” by artist Lesli Bonanni – pulverized cork, water, ink on paper, (27.75” x 27.75”) framed
Last week, the Community Art Project (CAP) debuted their latest show in the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC). The two nonprofit organizations partnered after CAP canceled their contract with Wells Fargo last April.
Natural Flow, an exhibition showcasing 40 pieces by six artists across a variety of mediums, will be on display through December 1. With works by Lesli Bonanni, Tom Lamb, Adrienne Faye, Paul Gardner, Troy Poeschl and Marianne Champlin, viewers will experience nature through a wide variety of artistic lenses and techniques. While Bonanni’s approach may be new, creative discoveries are not.
A crowd gathered at the LBCAC last Thursday night, Nov. 3, for the opening of CAP’s latest exhibition, “Natural Flow,” on display through December 1
Photographer Tom Lamb uses a realistic medium to craft abstract expressionistic images. His aerial photographs not only document our ever-changing landscapes, but they provide a new perspective to appreciate both the beauty and fragility of our shape-shifting environment.
Photographer Tom Lamb’s “Earth Weaving, North Irvine, CA” – Aerial photograph, BFK Arches, Archival Ink
“Conservation, culture and environmental awareness are essential in my artwork,” said Lamb, whose work is concerned with the abstract balance between the natural world and humanity’s mark on the land. “For this exhibit, I have selected a variety of textiles and photographic images that represent my vision and unique perspective and observation.”
Flying over Redwood City, the Inland Empire and Irvine, as well as Bolsa Chica, the El Toro Marine Base, John Wayne Airport, Cardiff and elsewhere, Lamb’s work is a reminder of our human impact on the land. The images may be beautiful, but the stories they tell are haunting.
Photographer Tom Lamb’s “Connected Space, Redwood City, CA” – Aerial photograph, BFK Arches, Archival Ink
Acrylic artist Adrienne Fayne is self-taught, which has freed her from preconceived restrictions and allowed her the latitude to explore a variety of subject matter across different mediums.
“Art in any form – from music to dance to stage performance – has always been a big part of my life,” Fayne said. “My 25 years of working in clay and bronze has expanded to my love of being an abstract expressionistic artist. I don’t attempt to paint reality. I use bold colors and gestures to express myself in the moment. I learn by going to my Laguna Canyon studio and ‘doing the work.’”
Acrylic artist Adrienne Fayne with her mixed media piece “Orange Fire,”
(36” x 24”)
Often employing black canvases and bright colors, Fayne’s work has a sense of movement and energy. She builds her paintings with layers and textures that give the images depth and dimension. Sometimes she even writes words or phrases on the canvas before she paints. “Under some of this work, I drew the timeline of my life,” Fayne said. “I started with the year of my birth and wrote about things that happened up through the present day. Then I covered it with paint. There could be six or seven paintings beneath one of these. That’s what gives the work this rich texture.”
Titles like Fire Dance, Freedom and Flowing Through Life reinforce that sense of musicality and momentum present in many of Fayne’s images.
Acrylic artist Adrienne Fayne’s polyptych, “Flowing Through Life”
Mixed media – acrylic & ink on canvas (48” x 24” in four panels)
Across from Fayne’s abstract acrylic piece entitled Orange Fire – with its blackened foreground set against an inferno sky – hangs Scottish artist Paul Gardner’s acrylic abstract Water Reflections. Gardner’s bright blues against Fayne’s deep reds provides a striking contrast, as if nature is battling itself.
“The Water Series brings together themes that I have been exploring over the past decade – water, river rocks and the ocean tide pools,” said Gardner. “Initially the series developed from my trips to Scotland, Big Sur, Calif. and influences from Japanese culture and Zen and Tao philosophy. They are represented by various compositions which communicate a sense of being there, having similar human experiences that we can relate to, and a sense of conservation how we need to protect and conserve our environment for the future.”
Gardner is another artist whose brush strokes employ a sense of movement, much like the water they suggest. Koi Pond, Tide Pool World, Rain Drops on Blue Water – each one of Gardner’s paintings evokes a rich underworld of depth and reflection.
Paul Gardner’s “On the Water, In the Water” – acrylic on canvas (40” x 40”)
The exhibition also contains a fair amount of realism with photography by Troy Poeschl and representational plein air paintings by Marianne Champlin. Step into one of Poeschl’s lush landscapes where, like Alice in Wonderland, up is down. What normally grows from beneath also hangs from above. The size and scale give the illusion of doors that might be entered, inviting the viewer to step inside the natural world. (Look closely and notice Poeschl’s own shoes at the bottom of each image.)
Troy Poeschl’s “Windswept” – canvas panophoto, redwood
Poeschl juxtaposes his photographs with carved wooden sculptures which, like Lamb, remind us of our collective human impact on – and interaction with – the environment.
Troy Poeschl’s “Sway” – madrone, maple, stainless steel
Finally, plein air artists will delight in Marianne Champlin’s collection of California-inspired art. Drawing from years spent living in California, Texas, Wyoming and Hawaii, Champlin’s images reflect the places she’s been through the lens of her own emotional response.
“My approach springs from a woman’s viewpoint,” Champlin said. “Emotion and my own relationship to my surroundings. This is revealed in the subject choice, use of chosen medium, as well as what is communicated to the viewer. I work in oil, watercolor and egg tempera depending on what I want conveyed.”
Marianne Champlin with her egg tempera on board piece, “Earth Seascape #12” (20” x 16”)
Spending several years in North San Diego County, Champlin painted on locations where early California artists worked and which haven’t changed that much. Her images have an ageless and bucolic quality, capturing untouched landscapes and seemingly simpler times.
“Marianne is a more traditional impressionistic painter,” said CAP’s new president, M. “Charlie” Ferrazzi. “The rest of the show is very contemporary. So I love the contrast of Marianne’s work.”
Bonanni may have summed up the essence of the Natural Flow exhibition when asked about what her work intends to communicate. “I am not trying to communicate through my work. The process doesn’t allow perfectionism or too much thought. Instead, it’s a conversation. A move is made, then the paper responds. Simple cause and effect,” she said.
“The key is to find harmony in the experience. So, I work with it. I try hard to control it to some degree, to create a ‘proper painting.’ But mostly, I’m humbled as nature prevails and does its own thing. Through curiosity and persistence, I simply react to what’s happening in front of me until something manifests and speaks to me. Then I am done.”
Lesli Bonanni’s “River Run” (38.8” x 31”)
“This is a new chapter for CAP,” Ferrazzi said, referring to the new exhibition space. “It’s going to be fun. We all have the same focus. We want to give artists the chance to have their work shown and allow the public to come see it. I think together we’ll come up with some interesting ideas.”
Natural Flow is open to the public on Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the LBCAC located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. A closing reception will be held on December 1 during First Thursdays Art Walk from 6-9 p.m.
