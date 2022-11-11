NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 90  |  November 11, 2022

Laguna’s former Mayor Paul Freeman takes FP 111122

Laguna’s former Mayor Paul Freeman takes the stage in Lojo Simon’s L’Dor v’Dor, Part II at the LBCAC on November 15

By MARRIE STONE

In Judaism, the phrase l’dor v’dor means “from generation to generation.” It conveys the culture’s transmission of rituals, traditions, history and values from one generation to the next. Perhaps it’s fitting, then, that a similar transmission of family stories and their interpretation would happen from one actor to another on stage. 

L’Dor v’Dor is the title, and recurring theme, of playwright Lojo Simon’s latest trilogy. The first play in the series appeared at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) last February. The second will be read this coming Tuesday, Nov. 15. Simon and director Ava Burton cast actor Shelly Kurtz (known for his roles in the sitcom The Goldbergs and the late 20th century soap opera Knot’s Landing) in the role of the grandfather in Part 1. For Part 2 they chose Paul Freeman, our town’s former two-term mayor and longtime Laguna advocate.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Project manager, strategist, author and advocate Paul Freeman, who served two terms as Laguna’s mayor, will star in Lojo Simon’s “L’Dor v’Dor” at the LBCAC on Tuesday, Nov. 15

Much like Hollywood, some of Laguna’s casting decisions happen in local restaurants over a few drinks. “We were at The Ranch,” said Burton. “I was sitting at a table with Paul Freeman and Michael Arabian [the director of Love Among the Ruins, which is currently ending its run at the Laguna Playhouse]. Lauren [Lojo] came over and was telling Michael that we were looking for an old Jewish grandpa for the reading. Paul said, ‘I’ll do it.’ So we got the response we wanted, just from a different direction.” 

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Local actor and director Ava Burton will direct the stage reading of Lojo Simon’s “L’Dor v’Dor”

L’Dor v’Dor tackles some thorny issues – identity, race, interracial marriage, coming of age, dementia and COVID, to name just a few. Part 1 is set in February 2022 at a young woman’s bat mitzvah. Part 2 takes place a year later, after Freeman’s character becomes a widower and moves in with his son. 

It isn’t a stretch for Freeman to connect with his role. “This guy is a lot like my dad,” Freeman said. “My dad was a Russian Jew and my mother was Irish Catholic, so I focused a lot on guilt and shame growing up. We weren’t close, but I watched him go through all this stuff [we talk about in the play]. I watched him devolve physically and cognitively, but his sense of humor remained. So this play feels like being home.” 

Freeman has done a little community theater in the past, and some acting as a teen. “I’ll brag and tell you I was in the one-act play festival in high school. We finished third in the State of Virginia. So I got that going for me,” he said.

Although the characters recur, and the themes are enduring, each play in L’Dor v’Dor’s series is a standalone production. “The good news is you don’t need to have seen the prior play to understand this one,” said Simon. And yet, for those who have, there will be some pleasure in the experience of recognizing characters they already know. Sarah (played by Jaidyn Johns) and Zora, her mother (played by Veltria Roman), are returning to the stage. The two are related in real life (Roman is Johns’ aunt). While they didn’t share many scenes together in Part I, they’ll have plenty of opportunity to interact in Part 2. The rich relationship they share off-stage translates nicely to their roles, bringing even more meaning to this concept of l’dor v’dor. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mackenzee Osborne

Veltria Roman has starred in several Bare Bones productions. She’ll return to “L’Dor d’Vor” to play Zora

“Because there were so many issues that the play attacked, I’d forgotten that the main theme was the transitions through the generations,” said Burton. “A lot of those same issues are carried through to Part 2.”

The play also sets a nice tone for this contentious political cycle we find ourselves enduring. “In a very short period of time, a lot of substantive conversation takes place,” said Freeman. “There’s an exploration of real emotionally charged issues, cutting-edge science, healthcare, end of life and death subjects. There’s a lot of heavy lifting with a lot of tough issues. But it all stays civil. That isn’t happening in the real world lately. There aren’t a lot of substantive conversations happening, and there’s not a lot of depth. We should be having these heartfelt conversations about how to deal with tough stuff. In that respect, the play was almost like an antidote. It was refreshing to jump in and have this intelligent talk, and references to interesting things and humor. It was really human.”

“It’s also happening right before the big holiday season,” Simon added. “People are getting together with family and it’s not always pleasant. When you’re dealing with someone with a chronic illness and it’s Thanksgiving or Christmas, everything is colored by that illness. Every family struggles with these issues.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Bare Bones Theatre

Ben Farrow (shown here in “Relic”) returns to the Bare Bones stage for the first time since the pandemic 

As always with Bare Bones Theatre productions, a talkback discussion will be held after the reading. Dr. Andrea Deerheart, founder of the local nonprofit The HeartWay, has served as a death doula for more than 30 years and will lead the conversation. 

“I’m excited Andrea is hosting the talk,” said Simon. “She runs the Death Café at the Susi Q, so she’ll bring a certain energy into the room. What I was exploring in this play, and what I’m hoping that she’ll do, is to ease us into a conversation about the end of life. These are really awkward conversations for families. There are religious rituals that people deal with, but then there are human conversations about where we go, what happens to us, how we deal with the end of life while also dealing with medical issues. I’m hoping Andrea can bring that kind of calming influence into the room and allow people to talk about what matters.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Bare Bones Theatre

Dr. Andrea Deerheart, founder of The HeartWay, runs the Death Café at the Susi Q Center. She will guide the talk-back discussion after the reading.

Incorporating this chorus of voices is what gives Bare Bones productions their power. Both Freeman and Deerheart are well-known figures around town, but work in entirely different fields. Neither one is known for theatrical productions. And yet, their perspectives are invaluable to the issues raised by the play. 

“This town is filled with creative people,” said Simon. “How great to get in a room together with [these creatives] – either in the audience or on stage – and say, ‘This [play represents] our lives. This is what we’re all going through.’”

So, in the midst of these difficult conversations, did the play change the actors’ minds about anything, or make them see life through a different lens? “I’m revisiting my will,” Freeman said. “And my end-of-life care. I’m being more explicit about a few things.” 

Given that feedback, even before its staging, Simon might consider her play a success.

L’Dor v’Dor will appear on the LBCAC stage on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. 

Cost: General Admission, $30; VIP, $50. For tickets, click here.

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center – Arthouse Theatre is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

