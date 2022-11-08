NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 89  |  November 8, 2022

Rounaghi, Kempf and Orgill in the lead 110922

Rounaghi, Kempf and Orgill in the lead heading to the finish line and it’s “No” to all measures

Newcomer Alex Rounaghi, incumbent Mayor Sue Kempf and local developer Mark Orgill jumped to the lead for three open Laguna Beach City Council seats early in the evening and never looked back.

Rounaghi lead all seven candidates with 4,371 votes, or 21.21%, followed by Kempf with 4,286 (20.80%) and Orgill with 3,007 (14.59%).

Next came Jerome Pudwill with 2,405 votes, Ruben Flores with 2,389, controversial incumbent Peter Blake with 2,193 and Louis Weil with 1,957.

Laguna Beach also dealt with three Measures on the ballot, with all three appearing to go down in big ways. Measure Q, the Downtown Overlay Zoning District, was losing with the No vote receiving 64.02%. Likewise, Measure R, the Hotel Development Overlay, was going down with 70.58% of voters selecting No, while Measure S, the Hotel Minimum Wage, having 68.84% No.

Other local area races include the 47th Congressional seat showing Democrat Katie Porter slightly ahead Republican Scott Baugh with 50.29% of the 168,000 votes cast, holding a 978-vote lead; while in the 49th Congressional race, incumbent Democrat Mike Levin leads Republican Brian Maryott by 6,000 votes, with 166,000 votes counted.

In state races, Republican Newport Beach City Councilmember Diane Dixon appears headed for Sacramento in the 72nd Assembly race with a comfortable 19,000+ vote lead over Laguna Beach Democrat Judie Mancuso, garnering 57% of the votes cast. In the State Senate 34th District, Republican Janet Nguyen was comfortably ahead of Democrat Kim Carr with 57.04% of the votes.

Closer to home in the County of Orange Board of Supervisors race, Democrat Katrina Foley was edging Republican Pat Bates by 3,000 votes of more than 147,000 cast in the District 5 contest.

Next updates from the Orange County Registrar of Voters will be at 5 p.m. today, Wednesday, Nov. 9.

 

