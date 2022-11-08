NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

62.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 89  |  November 8, 2022

Providence Mission Hospital to hold free 110822

Providence Mission Hospital to hold free lung screenings

Providence Mission Hospital is celebrating Lung Cancer Awareness Month by providing free lifesaving lung screenings to patients between the ages of 50 and 80 who currently smoke or have quit within the last 15 years. This is in addition to those who have smoked more than one pack a day for 20 years or two packs per day for 10 years.

Providence Mission Hostial exterior

Courtesy of Providence Mission Hospital

Providence Mission Hospital is holding free lung screenings at the Leonard Cancer Institute

Lung cancer makes up 25% of all cancer deaths. Early-stage lung cancer often has no symptoms, and initial screening can help to identify smaller nodules that may be missed in a standard chest X-ray.

The screenings will take place at the Leonard Cancer Institute at Providence Mission Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. All participants who complete an initial screening between November 12 and December 31, will receive a complimentary gas card.

To register, call 844.943.1060 or visit the events page to sign up. For additional information about Providence Mission Hospital, visit www.providence.org/mission.   

Leonard Cancer Institute at Providence Mission Hospital is located at 27799 Medical Center Road, Mission Viejo.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.