NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

62.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 89  |  November 8, 2022

LAM’s Art & Nature Family Festival on Saturday FP 110822

LAM’s Art & Nature Family Festival on Saturday draws attendees to Main Beach Park

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The 2022 Art & Nature adventure started on Friday evening (Nov. 4) at the opening celebration at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and continued on Saturday (Nov. 5) with the Art & Nature Family Festival at the cobblestones at Main Beach. The festivities continued as visitors followed the trail of seven “Pyramidion” sculptures installed throughout Heisler Park, culminating with the final sculpture at the museum.

LAMs cobblestones

Click on photo for a larger image

Art & Nature Family Festival on the cobblestones at Main Beach Park

LAMs jellyfish masks

Click on photo for a larger image

Boys & Girls Club provided art materials to make jellyfish masks 

LAMs wearing mask

Click on photo for a larger image

A volunteer models his colorful jellyfish mask 

LAMs PMMC

Click on photo for a larger image

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) provided multiple hands-on learning experiences 

LAMs trash flow

Click on photo for a larger image

The interactive display showed how debris and trash flows into the sea

LAMs tide pools

Click on photo for a larger image

Crystal Cove Conservatory used colored felt, rocks and toy marine animals to create a tide pool

LAMs barbara and sylvia

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Barbara MacGillivray with Dr. Sylvia Earle, the National Geographic Society Explorer in Residence who gave the Keynote Lecture on the opening night of the Art & Nature Festival

LAMs seal

Click on photo for a larger image

At the PMMC booth, this youngster practices catching a plush seal with a net that needs help 

lams laguna ocean foundation

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Ocean Foundation had wonderful educational material for children to take home 

LAMs bracelet

Click on photo for a larger image

Making fish bracelets with the materials provided by Laguna Ocean Foundation 

LAMs pyramidion

Click on photo for a larger image

“Pyramidion,” one of seven sculptures installed by Kelly Berg, who created them for the 2022 Art & Nature Festival

LAMs reflection

Click on photo for a larger image

It’s fun to see your reflection in “Pyramidion” at Main Beach Park

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.