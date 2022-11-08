NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 89  |  November 8, 2022

Give Thanks Laguna 110822

“Give Thanks Laguna” potluck dinner to be hosted by LB Net-Works on November 17

Don Sciortino of Laguna Beach Net-Works hopes that the “Give Thanks Laguna” gathering will become an annual event. The evening will include a potluck dinner, songs of thanksgiving and various testimonies from a cross-section of our city – artists, musicians and those without permanent housing.

The “Give Thanks Laguna event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Woman’s Club at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach. All are welcome.

Give thanks potluck

Courtesy of Net-Works

Net-Works potluck in 2021

“It’s a time to give thanks together for God’s kindness to us,” Sciortino said.
“The peace and the prosperity of our city is connected to our giving thanks to God.”

For more information about Net-Works Laguna, contact Sciortino at 949.328.7230.

 

