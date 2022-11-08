NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

62.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 89  |  November 8, 2022

Coast Film & Music Festival presents FP 110822

Coast Film & Music Festival presents special Do Good Village event

This week’s 4th Annual Coast Film & Music Festival (CFMF) will open its doors to the worlds of film, music, art, nature and conservation. New to the festival is their non-profit partner circle called the “Do Good Village,” where attendees can talk to a variety of non-profit organizations, get to know their missions and participate in special activities and workshops suited for the whole family.

Coast Film child artist

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of CFMF

Sterling Stone shares his artwork from a recent Laguna Art Museum workshop with artist Jane Lee McCracken 

A Do Good Village special event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Festival of Arts grounds when CFMF presents internationally acclaimed artist Jane Lee McCracken, founder, and artistic director of the UK-based non-profit Drawing for the Planet.

McCracken has flown to Laguna Beach for this event and will be at CFMF on Saturday leading a special workshop for kids of all ages. Inspired by the ocean, this workshop will teach children (and their accompanying adults) how to draw some of their favorite marine animals while also inspiring empathy for the animals that share the planet with us. The workshop is free with an admission ticket and open to all ages.

For more information on the Coast Film & Music Festival, visit https://coastfilmfestival.com/.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.