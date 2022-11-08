NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 89  |  November 8, 2022

Fair Game 110822

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

The arguments have been made, the mailers mailed, the signs posted…and now we vote to decide!

TJ headshot AugIt started months ago. For some, that period has been longer than others. It probably began by surrounding yourself with the people and/or loved ones that said, “You can do this!”

And so, it began. After throwing your name into the ring, it became your message versus your opponent’s. The campaign was on!

Unfortunately, with politics and the quest to win, you probably also discovered pain along the way. Most do. It left you in some ways, exposed.

Let me begin with a couple of thoughts. 

First, I commend all the candidates for entering the fray. You’ve opened yourself up to the praise and criticism of others. Some of those comments were from me. I may have hurt you with some of my thoughts or opinions, while others may have felt a boost in their confidence because of my praise.

But trust me, it was never easy…either way.

I spent many nights going to bed after penning a column, at times deriding someone running for office. It was usually about something they said or did. Those nights caused me many hours of tossing and turning, rather than sleeping soundly. I found myself many times through the process questioning what I was saying.

If you felt pain or that my comments inflicted hurt, I sincerely apologize. I respect and admire everyone I’ve come in contact with along the way. And whether in office or out of office, I look forward to the days ahead where our friendships blossom and we collectively work together to make this community better.

After all, that’s what brought us together here in the first place.

And so, TODAY THE CAMPAIGNS REST. It’s time for the constituents to make their voices heard.

In the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson wrote, “Governments are instituted among (people) deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed.”

Tonight, the polls will close and the arduous task of counting begins. From that, winners will regale in victory…while those losing will be left with their “what ifs.”

Unfortunately, that’s politics. But thank God for a free country…none of us would want it a different way.

It is said that “Losing allows one the opportunity to bounce back stronger than before. It provides the opportunity to evaluate your weaknesses and where you can improve. Failing is the true testament to one’s grit and resiliency and losing says a lot more about someone’s character than winning does.”

But I understand that it’s also more painful.

As the celebrations begin tonight, I join you!

In victory, I ask the winners to offer consolation to their opponents and vice versa. 

It’s time to get to work!

• • •

This week we celebrate Veterans Day. We can never thank those enough who have served for the freedoms we share today.

In honor of Veterans Day, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris hosted the fourth annual Veterans of the Year ceremony, recognizing six local veterans for their outstanding military service and contributions to fellow veterans and the broader community.

“It was truly an honor to recognize each of these incredible veterans, men and women, who have sacrificed so much in the service of our nation,” said Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine). “We owe a profound debt of gratitude to the brave men and women who have answered the call of a nation to serve in the United States Armed Forces and fought for our freedom and democracy.”

The 2022 Veterans of the Year awardees are:

Johnny Rojas, U.S. Army – Costa Mesa

Wayne (Russ) Dohrmann, U.S. Army – Huntington Beach

Beverly Daugherty, U.S. Marine Corps – Irvine

Charles J. Quilter II, U.S. Marine Corps – Laguna Beach

Donald R. Forden, U.S. Army – Laguna Woods

Brian Fleming Jr., U.S. Marine Corps – Newport Beach

• • •

The holidays are coming and LOCA Arts Education is offering a two-day workshop on Wednesdays, Nov. 9 and 16 from 1-4 p.m. The art that will be shared is Collage Mixed Media using the Art of Japanese Kirigami.

Carolyn Machado and Mia Moore will teach the art using the folding and cutting of decorative papers, where each student will create several floral and cloud-like images and cards for sending greetings.

Carolyn and Mia will share a wide selection of unique papers and adornments they have collected over the years.

No experience is necessary and all levels are welcome. Attendees are asked to bring small scissors for cutting. The fees are $50 for LOCA members; $100 for non-members.

The classes will be held in the Art Room of the Susi Q Senior Center in the Laguna Beach Community Center.

• • •

LIVE! At the Museum will welcome cellist Yoshika Masuda this Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at Laguna Art Museum. It’s part of their monthly chamber music series.

The concert is free to museum members and $14 for non-members. You can purchase tickets here.

• • •

Laguna Beach High School football continues to roll in the CIF-SS Division 9 Championships. Last week the Breakers beat West Torrance, 24-21, to move on to the quarterfinals this week.

This Friday, Nov. 11, Laguna Beach (8-3) will travel to take on La Quinta (7-4). La Quinta tied for the Desert Empire League Championship, while Laguna Beach won the PAC 4.

 

