 Volume 14, Issue 89  |  November 8, 2022

Musical Improv: Broadway Your Way FP 110822

Musical Improv: Broadway Your Way! presented by LBCAC on November 13

On Sunday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m., Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) presents a Musical Improv: Broadway Your Way! – a musical tribute to a made-up composer.

The event features Brian Lohmann, John Ballinger and Mike McShane.

The Broadway Your Way! soiree is a tribute to a great American composer who never existed. Two deep-cut fans of A Made-Up American Musical Catalog (played by Lohmann and McShane) improvise the songbook of a fictitious composer with anecdotes, scenes and songs all created on the spot. 

The music is entirely improvised and arranged spontaneously by multi-instrumentalist John Ballinger. Ballinger also lobs curveballs at our hosts (a random owl hoot, a thunderstorm, a ring tone) that they have to somehow incorporate into the evening.

musical McShane

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBCAC

Mike McShane

Audience suggestions like a job, a knick-knack from grandma’s house, as well as improv stand-bys, such as song titles and music genres, will keep everybody involved in creating the show.

This celebration of creativity and show biz is loony and unpredictable – it’s improvised – but these veterans entertain while taking the audience on a wild ride through a night of seat-of-your-pants songwriting. 

Mike McShane was in the original cast of Whose Line is it Anyway UK, and was in the films Office Space, Richie Rich and Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves. He was a series regular in the sitcom, Brotherly Love and was memorable as FDR in Seinfeld. Stage credits include Broadway with Harvey Fierstein and Matthew Broderick and West End shows in London, including Little Shop of Horrors and Assassins

musical Lohmann

Click on photo for a larger image

Brian Lohmann 

Singer songwriter, Brian Lohmann, has performed at the Laguna Playhouse in Two’s a Crowd and Tickled Pink, with Rita Rudner. Other theater credits include The Old Globe San Diego, A.C.T., Off-Broadway and The Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Film work includes, Jack and He Was a Quiet Man. He sang in the Bay Area for decades as “Johnny Lonely,” an act that grew out of his work with the seminal comedy troupe, Faultline, which also featured Mike McShane. He recorded and toured with John Wesley Harding and was a part of the vocal jazz sextet, Acapella Gold, who recorded with Tee Carson and hosted the Feather River Jazz Festival, (ala Lambert Hendricks and Ross at Newport.) His songs were featured in the indie film, Thanks, with Rita Rudner and Edi Patterson.

musical Ballinger

Click on photo for a larger image

John Ballinger 

John Ballinger was the guitarist on the Dancing With the Stars national tour, toured with Rufus Wainwright, and composed and performed with O-Lan Jones and Overtone Industries. He has also worked with Van Dyke Parks, Ann Wilson, Grace Jones, Billy Zane, Pato Baton, Tracy Bonham and composed songs for the film, Life Support by Larry Clarke. He played multiple instruments on the soundtrack for Flag Day, a film by Sean Penn. He is currently the composer and musical director for the comedy podcast, Live From The Lounge, with Keythe Farley.

General admission is $30 and VIP is $50.

For tickets, click here

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

