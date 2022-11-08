NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 89  |  November 8, 2022

The Drake After Dark speakeasy event to raise funds 110822

The Drake After Dark speakeasy event to raise funds for underserved youth in music education

Designed as a speakeasy, The Drake After Dark will be an evening for a cause on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6:30 p.m. until late at Seven-Degrees. Where great food meets great music, The Drake After Dark will be an immersive experience complete with interactive food stations, exceptional wines and craft cocktails, first-class live entertainment including a band and special guests, and fundraising opportunities featuring a silent auction and live auction led by auctioneer Zack Krone. Chef Donald Lockhart of Seven Degrees will be leading the evening’s culinary offerings which will not disappoint.

The event is aimed at raising $200,000 for Save The Music Foundation through The Drake Gives, a nonprofit 501(c)(3). 

The celebratory affair will honor Doug Freeman, CEO and executive chair of Orange County Music and Dance. Devoted to serving nonprofits, Freeman has held a board chair role for the Pacific Symphony and UCI, and is a founding board chair of The Literacy Project. He currently serves as the chair and president of the Larry and Helen Hoag Foundation. Additionally, he is the founder of National Philanthropy Day and has been listed by the Orange County Business Journal as one of the 500 Most Influential People in Orange County.

The black and gold-themed soiree will provide guests with an opportunity to relax and enjoy an inspiring evening out, while affording the opportunity to get involved by giving the gift of music to underserved youth in local public schools. This year’s generous event sponsors include The Tarsadia Foundation, Rémy Martin and Irvine BMW. 

Due to limited capacity this event is anticipated to sell out for its second year in a row. Limited tickets and sponsorship opportunities for The Drake After Dark are available here. Suggested attire is festive and black & gold is encouraged. There is complimentary valet parking.

The Drake, Laguna Beach’s landmark restaurant and live music venue founded by Alec Glasser, launched The Drake Gives last year. The nonprofit’s mission is to connect, inspire and provide underserved youth with music education, materials and instruments. To date, The Drake Gives has raised more than a quarter million dollars to support Save The Music Foundation.

According to Glasser, “This year’s Drake After Dark event was designed to be a unique fundraising experience from the moment you arrive at Seven Degrees. We’ve combined the best of the best from food and entertainment, to innovative event design in order to deliver a memorable evening that will have a lasting impact for underserved youth.”

For more information on The Drake Gives, visit www.thedrakelaguna.com.

The Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps students, schools and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. 

Seven-Degrees is located at 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

