 Volume 14, Issue 89  |  November 8, 2022

Day of the Dead fundraiser for LBCAC FP 110822

Day of the Dead fundraiser for LBCAC brought out creative spirits

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) held its “Day of the Dead” annual fall fundraising event on the beautiful Moss Point Estates tennis court on Saturday, Oct. 29. Seventy guests reflected on the departed Laguna artists memorialized by the altar displays, including plein air painter Anna Hills, ballerina Lila Zali, poet John Gardiner and photographers and BC Space founders Mark Chamberlain and Jerry Burchfield. Several guests brought mementos of their own loved ones and wrote out cards recalling their hallmarks. Nearly every attendee wore a variation on a catrin or catrina costume depicting a regal skeleton, like those worn throughout Mexico during Día de los Muertos celebrations. 

Day of the Dead Feddy and Simon

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Event emcee Jason Feddy and Lojo Simon of Bare Bones Theatre pose for a selfie

As the gates opened, Gerardo “Jerry” Segura (one-person band) sang and played, dressed as a catrin. Guests danced with abandon to the six-piece band Mesomash led by saxophonist Arte Hernandez. Proceeds supported LBCAC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting and nurturing the arts to benefit the community. 

Day of the Dead Hawkins

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Barbara McMurray 

The late Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters drummer) was among the Laguna Beach artists lovingly remembered on the Day of the Dead altar at the event

Day of the Dead gathering

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Endlessly Pictures

The tennis court at Moss Point Estates was the setting for the Day of the Dead-themed fundraiser for the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center

According to LBCAC Founder and Director Rick Conkey, the mission of the Center is, “To harness the power of the arts to benefit the community.” The Center is in the former BC Space, a collaborative arts hub started by photographers and educators Jerry Burchfield and Mark Chamberlain. During its existence from 1973-1987 – one of the longest-running galleries in the U.S. – BC Space presented many provocative exhibitions. Recently remodeled and renamed the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, it is located just off Coast Highway at 235 Forest Ave., upstairs above the Promenade in Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

 

