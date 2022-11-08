NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

62.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 89  |  November 8, 2022

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation and Laguna Beach 110822

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation and Laguna Beach Animal Shelter to hold adoption event

On Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Catmosphere Laguna Foundation’s cats and kittens will be featured for adoption at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter. 

Catmosphere grey kitten

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Catmosphere

Catmosphere’s cats and kittens will be up for adoption at the November 19 event

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation introduced Orange County’s first Cat Café & Lounge. Catmosphere Laguna Rescue is a 501(c)(3) non-profit feline rescue which serves Laguna Beach and the surrounding communities every day of the week dedicated to finding forever homes for homeless, relinquished, abandoned and special-needs cats and kittens. Laguna Beach has long been known and loved for its artistic community and embrace of nature in all its forms. Catmosphere Laguna Foundation enhances and strengthens that reputation in its mission to prevent cruelty to animals by rescuing, fostering and assisting in public adoptions and awareness of the plight of homeless felines.

For details about the adoption event, contact Catmosphere Laguna Foundation at 949.619.MEOW (6369).

Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.