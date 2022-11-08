NewLeftHeader

Art & Nature Festival at LAM in full swing FP 110822

Art & Nature Festival at LAM in full swing with exciting events all week

Laguna Art Museum’s 10th Annual Art & Nature Festival started off with crowds galore at Friday’s celebration party (Nov. 4), Saturday’s Family Festival (Nov. 5), and Sunday’s California Marine Wildlife workshop and panel (Nov. 6). However, the festivities are far from over. Several exciting events are still on the schedule.

art and first pyramidion

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by David Powers

The first “Pyramidion” is moved down to Main Beach 

On Saturday (Nov. 5), the pyramids of Pyramidion by artist Kelly Berg were installed in various sizes and colors from Main Beach to Heisler Park to reflect the ever-shifting nature of the landscape. The temporality of the installation parallels much of the earth’s landscapes that shift and change due to weather, geology and the effects of climate change.

However, the festivities are far from over. Several exciting events are still on the schedule.

art and masuda

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Facebook

Yoshika Masuda 

–Thursday, Nov. 10

Join cellist Yoshika Masuda for a live performance in the museum.

Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!
Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Arrive early and enjoy the museum’s gallery and social time.

Advance tickets are recommended. Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! members: Free; Non-members: $14 per person. Click here.

art and berg

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Kelly Berg 

–Saturday, Nov. 12

Artist Spotlight: Kelly Berg, 6 p.m.

Join Curatorial Fellow Rochelle Steiner as she and Art & Nature-featured artist, Kelly Berg, discuss Berg’s multi-location installation piece, Pyramidion. Sprinkled throughout Laguna Beach, the pyramids of Pyramidion vary in sizes and colors to reflect the ever-shifting nature of the landscape. The temporality of the installation parallels much of the earth’s landscapes that shift and change due to weather, geology and the effects of climate change.

Tickets: Museum members: $20; Non-members: $30, Advance tickets are recommended. Limited space is available. For tickets, click here.

art and regions

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Seven Ecological Regions 

–Sunday, Nov. 13 

The Seven Ecological Regions of California at 10 a.m.

As part of the Art & Nature Celebration, join Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern as he explores the landscapes the various regions of California and the art inspired by them. Stern will discuss what makes these regions unique and discuss historical paintings from each region.

The 45-minute lecture will consist of about 100 slides, with time for questions and answers afterwards. 

Tickets: Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14, Advance tickets are recommended. Limited space is available. For tickets, click here.

art and surfing

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

The Art of Surf 

Saturday, Nov. 19

Panel Discussion: The Art of Surf at 6 p.m.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the classic surf film, Five Summer Stories, a panel of notable surfers will come together to discuss the film’s influence on the sport, their lives and careers. Panelists include Jeff Booth, Hans Hagen, Ryan Hitzel, Bob McKnight, Alisa Schwarzstein, and distinguished guest, and director of Five Summer Stories, Greg MacGillivray.

Five Summer Stories is a cultural icon, a time capsule from a watershed era when the world was at a critical crossroads and its reflection was clear in the emerging sport/art of surfing. Against a backdrop of the Vietnam War and the Nixon years, Five Summer Stories was the culmination of the joint surf-film careers of Jim Freeman and Greg MacGillivray. Code named “The Last Surfing Movie” during production, the movie portrays a young, outlaw sport at a strategic point in its creative evolution, at a historical crux in time.

Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $20; Non-members: $30. For tickets, click here.

For more information about the 10th Annual Art & Nature and Laguna Art Museum, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

