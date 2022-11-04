Commission approves boxing gym in Canyon, signs for restaurant moving into historic White House in Downtown
By SARA HALL
A variety of businesses across the city were on the agenda for the Planning Commission this week. They enthusiastically approved a boxing fitness center in the Canyon and, during a different item, supported a sign permit for restaurant moving into historic White House in Downtown.
Commissioners voted 5-0 on Wednesday (Nov. 2) in support of a Conditional Use Permit to establish and operate a private fitness facility specializing in boxing at 2093 Laguna Canyon Road (previously The I Grace Company).
Bobby’s Boxing, which grew out of its previous space at 2003 Laguna Canyon Road, is already operating and offering private boxing, cross-training, and fitness sessions catered toward youth and at-risk kids, senior citizens, Parkinson’s patients and weight loss clients.
Overall, commissioners were enthusiastically in support of the project.
“This is a great addition to the health and well-being of our community, as well as serving the needs of people who are benefitting from this,” said Commission Chair Jorg Dubin. “It’s something a little different from other health clubs and gyms that are offered in town.”
“I look forward to having you here for years and years,” he added.
It’s been going well at the new location, said owner and founder, Bobby Chavez. He’s focused on providing a safe and welcoming environment, as well as being a meaningful part of the community, he commented.
“I plan to be a big part of the community going forward,” Chavez said.
Several clients of the gym spoke during public comment, including a few Parkinson’s patients and supported Chavez and the project. The unique service has helped a lot of local residents and kids, they all agreed.
Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin was surprised to learn about the benefits of boxing for Parkinson’s disease.
“It’s wonderful, she said, noting the gym already has a lot of local support. “It’s a great program for the community.”
Other commissioners agreed that the boxing gym adds value and benefit to the community.
The owner-operated private fitness facility offers one-on-one and one-on-two private sessions by appointment only in the 1,641-square-foot suite. Other businesses within the industrial building include auto repair shops and office uses.
Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach
The exterior of the suite where Bobby’s Boxing is located in the Canyon
Most of Wednesday’s discussion revolved around parking, although staff and commissioners seemed to agree that there was plenty.
There are 40 parking spaces provided on the site, Assistant Planner Garret Wank explained.
The previous use was a construction management office, which required seven spaces according to city code. This is not an intensification of use, Wank said, so staff found that no extra parking was necessary.
“Due to the limited duration of the appointments and the limited number of occupants within the space at any given time, specifically two customers at any given time, staff felt that the associated use for recreation, which would have required 17 spaces, would have over-required for the actual necessity for the actual use,” Wank explained.
There are plenty of spaces for what’s actually utilized, but they are nonconforming for the building as a whole, in terms of what would technically be required, Wank explained. There was no parking shortage observed during his site visits, he noted.
“Tons of parking,” summarized Commissioner Steve Kellenberg.
Whitin pointed out that the only reason the application was before the commission, instead of being administratively approved, was to officially make the determination that the use isn’t intensified.
“This is a good example of how we need to update the zoning and modernize the definition of recreation (use) in this area,” she commented. “If that were to be updated…we wouldn’t be sitting here, the applicant would get approval across the counter, and planning staff wouldn’t be spending all the time that they’ve spent to get us to this point tonight.”
She learned that one of the recreational uses for the area is country club and other “arcane uses that are certainly not appropriate for the canyon,” Whitin said. On the other hand, boxing is a perfectly appropriate recreational fitness use, as would also be cross-training, yoga, Pilates, etc., for the canyon, she added.
Rendering by Dave’s Signs/Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach
The main sign (left) and blade sign (awnings removed) approved for Finney’s at the White House in Downtown
Also on Wednesday’s agenda was a sign permit for Finney’s Crafthouse restaurant, moving into the historic White House location in Downtown.
The new restaurant at 300-340 South Coast Highway was unanimously approved by the Planning Commission on September 15 and on October 19 and the City Council voted 3-2 to move forward with the project (councilmembers Toni Iseman and George Weiss dissented).
Finney’s Crafthouse will include the service of alcohol and outdoor seating. There will not be live entertainment and, after a discussion and modification by council, the restaurant will close at midnight.
The entire property has a 6,600-square-foot, four-unit commercial building that was constructed in 1915. Current tenants include Crazy Shirts, Carats Jewelry Store and an upstairs office. The restaurant space is 4,789 square feet.
Plans include updating/repairing the exterior of the building, enlarging the existing dining patio and exterior modifications to the K-rated structure listed on the city’s Historic Register. A folding door will be installed between the dining and patio areas.
A variance to exceed the maximum building height allowed was also approved to make room for rooftop equipment, which was moved out of public view. New skylights were also approved.
The new crafthouse is set to open in the historic location by the end of the year.
This week, the applicant, Eric Compton from Dave’s Signs, requested a sign permit for a new wall sign and blade sign for the location. Planning Commission approval is required for letter heights exceeding eight inches.
Commissioners voted 5-0 Wednesday to approve the signage permit.
The main wall sign will be oriented toward South Coast Highway and is proposed to read “FINNEY’S at the White House,” with 5- and 13-inch letter heights and an accentuated 22-inch “F.”
The lettering features one-inch thick and half-inch thick letters. The sign area calculation is approximately 14 square feet. Three downcast and shielded gooseneck lamps would provide illumination during the evening hours.
The building previously had signage located on a canopy fronting Coast Highway. City staff worked with the applicant to explore alternatives to the proposed sign location; however, “the building’s unique frontage does not contain many opportunities for signage, and there are limitations for the modifications that can occur to the front façade due to the historic nature of the structure,” staff reported.
In an email, Senior Architectural Historian Laura Janssen approved the sign.
“Looks fine to me. It doesn’t overpower the building and is compatible in size, style and color,” she wrote.
Although the city’s sign code prohibits roof signs, this sign is consistent with several other similar signs in the Downtown area and staff does not believe this sign is classified as a roof sign since it meets the criteria of a wall sign (attached parallel to the front façade wall and does not project more than 12 inches and does not protrude over the public right of way).
The application was also for a four-inch-deep aluminum blade sign with vinyl and acrylic graphics on south of the wall sign, oriented toward north-south highway traffic and pedestrians at the sidewalk. The blade sign measures 32 by 36 inches for a total sign area of approximately seven square feet per sign face and is mounted with eight feet of clearance from the ground. The blade sign would not be illuminated.
Some commissioners wondered why one sign reads “Finney’s at the White House” while the other reads “Finney’s Crafthouse,” instead of both signs displaying the same name.
“When we dealt with this before there was a clear preference that the ‘White House’ be a part of the establishment’s brand. Everyone agreed, including the applicant, so it just confuses me why it’s different,” Kellenberg said.
There’s more than one location of Finney’s Crafthouse, noted Commission Chair Pro Tem Ken Sadler. They expressed interest in a plan to somehow incorporate “White House” into the signage, he said, so it’s likely they might be trying to do that and tie into their other locations.
Attempting to answer the commissioners’ questions, Compton, representing the company constructing the signs, also guessed it was for similar reasons.
“In every city, it’s Finney’s Crafthouse. So my guess is that they’re trying to brand it incorporating the historical building that it’s located in,” Compton said.
“So it sounds like it’s kind of a ‘Have your cake and eat it too’ (situation). Tie into the heritage of the building, but at the same time try and maintain a brand,” Kellenberg replied.
The reasoning for the different signs was confirmed by Brad Finefrock, who heads up development for Finney’s Crafthouse & Kitchen, in an email to Stu News on Thursday.
“We wanted to commemorate ‘The White House’ name into our main building sign. The smaller blade sign was designed with Finney’s standard branding, as it represents our entire company,” Finefrock said.
Ultimately, commissioners generally agreed that it wasn’t problematic to be inconsistent.
“We sort of wanted to maintain the historical presence of the White House reflected in the signage (and) because they do have other locations we wanted to ensure that this one kind of had its own identity as much as possible. I don’t know that it’s a big problem,” Dubin said.
Dubin also questioned Compton about the materials that will be used in the sign.
If the sign face is aluminum and the framework is steel there could be issues down the road, he said. Putting dissimilar material together can cause galvanic erosion, Dubin explained, especially in a coastal environment like Laguna Beach.
The problem can be avoided if the two dissimilar materials are isolated, he added, although he didn’t see the plans call for anything that would address the issue.
It’s better for the longevity of the sign so it doesn’t have to be replaced every couple of years, Dubin suggested, otherwise one material will continue “eating away” at the other.
“There’s ways of isolating materials so that…one doesn’t suck the life out of the other one,” Dubin said.
Compton was uncertain about the material, although he offered to follow up with a technician.
Dubin noted that his comments were more of a design recommendation than a requirement.
There was also some discussion about limiting the hours for the sign lighting, but commissioners ultimately agreed to stay with the staff-recommended condition that requires conformance with the city’s “good neighbor” lighting ordinance. The rule also states that if complaints are received the lighting may be required to be dimmed and/or placed on a timer at the discretion of the community development director.
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.