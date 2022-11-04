NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

59.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 88  |  November 4, 2022

Fair Game 110422

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

It’s three days plus one hour until Election Day

TJ headshot AugThe days are counting down quickly to Election Day. Don’t forget to add an extra hour in as daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. early Sunday, Nov. 6. That means you turn your clocks BACK an hour.

Then it’s on to Tuesday.

Three city council people will emerge victorious at some point after Tuesday, and equally as important are the Measures facing Laguna: Q, S & T.

Q is the very big one and still in the final hours offers confusion.

Residents don’t have to wait until Tuesday to vote. There’s a Vote Center at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center. It’s open today, Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Nov. 5, 6 and 7) from 8 a.m-8 p.m.; and then Tuesday (Nov. 8) from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Next, all that will be left is for the counting to begin.

Here’s urging everyone to cast a ballot and make your voice heard.

• • •

Earlier this week, we requested three words from City Council candidates and a short message. Obviously, some people’s definition of “short” is different person-to-person.

Mayor Sue Kempf, incumbent Peter Blake and challengers Jerome Pudwill and Mark Orgill offered up their info on Tuesday. That means the floor today belongs to Louis Weil, Alex Rounaghi and Ruben Flores.

First up is Louis – “Humbled…positive…energized.”

“I want the community to know how much I’ve appreciated their support and encouragement throughout this campaign process. I am proud that I have delivered a positive message about the bright future that Laguna can accomplish if we stay true to our shared goals to keep our town quaint but revitalized. I’ve worked very hard to spread the word about my experience, my independence, and the forward-thinking that I believe is crucial to meet the challenges of this generation and future generations. I am energized at the prospect of serving the community and have enjoyed meeting so many wonderful Laguna Beach residents on this journey. Thank you for your vote and support.”

Alex’s three words – “Tired of PACs.”

“The best part of this campaign has been the time I’ve spent talking and listening to the concerns of residents of our town. I’ve learned so much from our conversations. I’m continually amazed at the talent, kindness and passion that exists for the town that we all call 'home.'

“Do we agree on every issue? Of course not. But I believe there is more that unites us than divides us. There is no reason that our community can’t come together and find creative solutions to the complex challenges that we face. But our toxic political culture gets in the way. In this election, there has been an unprecedented amount of spending by independent expenditures. This outside spending fuels misinformation, meanness and unnecessary divisiveness to our beautiful town. 

“If elected, I will be an independent councilmember who collaborates with my colleagues and community members with a broad array of opinions. I intend to make decisions based on the merits, rather than any political alliances. When a resident shares an opinion with me, it’s important that they understand I am not on one side or the other. I will have an open mind, listen, work hard, and do my best to act in the best interests of Laguna Beach, the city we all love and call home. I am so fortunate to have been born and raised in our amazing town.

“I would be honored to earn your vote.”

And finally, Ruben Flores – “Service…visionary…leadership.”

“As we calm from the busy summer/tourist months, we can think what’s best for our great town and make the best decision. Have a great holiday season all.”

• • •

Scary to write up the Halloween night incident where a 19-year-old man was arrested in town for allegedly attempting to lure a 13-year-old boy into a van at the 500 block of Oak Street during the big block party.

Arrested was Gabriel Matthew Hernandez Stinnett of Lancaster. Police in Laguna Beach have had prior dealings with him, so he’s not a stranger to town.

And as happens these days, following the arrest on October 31 that occurred around 9 p.m., after several days in the Orange County Jail, he was released from custody Wednesday morning.

Now, not to alarm anyone, but Stu News did receive a telephone call reporting an unconfirmed citing of Gabriel.

A couple of things come to mind, first is that our police department is on to this guy, so if he is in town, they’re aware.

Second, it’s a reminder to all, parents and kids alike, that strangers and unwanted troublemakers do make their way to town. That’s why a buddy system is always a good idea, particularly at night.

• • •

In conjunction with the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, Beth and Steve return with singer songwriter Bob Bennett at Beth’s Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

And earlier that day at 11:30 a.m., just up the street at the Laguna Beach Library, Live! Music Matters presents a weekly music class for those ages up to 4 years old. Zach Churchill leads the session while the attendees sing, dance and play friendly percussion instruments.

Attendance is free.

Then finally, on Thursday, Nov. 10, Live! At The Museum presents cellist Yoshika Masuda for free to members concert. It’s part of the monthly chamber music series in partnership with Laguna Art Museum.

Non-members may attend for $14.

Concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

• • •

This is still a month out, but I’m excited about it. On Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., at Chabad Laguna Beach, 99-year-old Joseph Alexander will recount his six years in 12 Nazi concentration camps, including the infamous Dachau and Auschwitz Birkenau death camps.

You might want to challenge me and question my “excitement.”

Well, my father died when I was six and he was just 29. His only relative I ever met was a sister. Most of his remaining family still lived in the Netherlands.

One day, I did receive a family tree from someone related who I’d never met. What caught my attention was that my father’s family, unbeknownst to me, were Ashkenazi Jews. And as such, the family was devastated by death in concentration death camps, particularly Auschwitz Birkenau, during WWII.

So, to perhaps meet someone who was there when, I’d conservatively say, some hundred-plus of my relatives were killed there.

I’ve read books on the camps…I’ve even watched documentaries. But I’ve never heard anyone talk on the prisoners’ plight.

So, as you can see, I’m intrigued.

Joseph was born in 1922 in Kowal, Poland and enjoyed a nice comfortable life until Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939.

He’s called a “spry 99-year-old tailor who still drives and even climbs an occasional ladder.” He’s considered a leading voice on Holocaust remembrance, sharing his story since 1997. 

His personal account is of survival, strength and determination.

Tickets are $10 at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Chabad Laguna Beach is located at 30804 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.