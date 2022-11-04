NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 88  |  November 4, 2022

Laguna Playhouse and Lythgoe Family Panto announce The Wonderful Winter of Oz: A Holiday Panto

Your holiday journey home begins Friday, Dec. 8 at the Laguna Playhouse. Laguna Playhouse and Lythgoe Family Panto announced that Olivia Sanabia (Amazon’s Just Add Magic, Disney’s Coop and Cami Ask the World will star as Dorothy and Barry Pearl (Grease) will star as The Wizard in The Wonderful Winter of Oz: A Holiday Panto, written by Kris Lythgoe, choreography by Mason Trueblood, musical direction by Andy Street and directed by Bonnie Lythgoe. 

The Wonderful Winter of Oz: A Holiday Panto will begin performances on Thursday, Dec. 8 and run through Friday, Dec. 30 at the Laguna Playhouse. This show marks Lythgoe Family Panto’s seventh production at the historic Laguna Playhouse. 

Laguna Playhouse and Lythgoe Family Panto invite theatergoers to take a new adventure to the enchanted Land of Oz in their fantastically festive and fun production. Based on the British tradition of pantomime, where the audience’s participation is part of the show, expect a hilarious, heartwarming evening full of song, dance and holiday merriment! The classic American tale gets a holiday makeover as Dorothy is spirited away by a blizzard on Christmas Eve and finds herself in a strange and wondrous land full of witches, munchkins and more. With beloved holiday tunes and a talented cast, you’ll discover the magic of Panto to enrich your holiday season.

Olivia Sanabia (Dorothy) is a 19-year-old, multi-hyphenate actress and singer. She is most well known for her starring role as Kelly Quinn in Amazon’s Just Add Magic. She began acting at the age of 7 in musical theater and commercials. She then appeared on shows such as This Is Us, Sam & Cat, Colin in Black & White, Extant and Life in Pieces, among others. She recently starred in Disney Channel’s Coop and Cami Ask the World. Sanabia’s love for singing, songwriting and playing instruments is evident in her original music. Her recent singles include “Evergreen,” “The Train” and “Stars Crossed.” She can be seen in Netflix’s upcoming spinoff That ‘90s Show. Some of her philanthropic work includes advocating and fundraising for “Cookies For Kids’ Cancer” – an organization that raises money for pediatric cancer research. After portraying Snow White in A Snow White Christmas with Lythgoe Family Panto in 2019, Sanabia is elated to be back on stage at the Laguna Playhouse playing Dorothy this holiday season. 

Barry Pearl (The Wizard) is best known for his portrayal of Doody in Paramount’s iconic hit film, Grease and with kids as Professor Tinkerputt in Bedtime With Barney: Imagination Island and Barney’s Big Surprise. He has appeared on Broadway in – Bye Bye Birdie, Oliver!, A Teaspoon Every Four Hours, The Producers, Lenny’s Back and Baby It’s You!. His regional/tour appearances have included Lend Me A Tenor for ICT, The Wizard of Oz for TACFA, Breaking Up Is Hard To Do, Ragtime, Grease, Cheers Live On Stage, Twelve Angry Men, Hairspray, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Fiddler on the Roof and Happy Days: A New Musical. On TV, he performed in Grease Live!, House, Criminal Minds, CPO Sharkey (series regular on Mignone), Days of Our Lives, ER, Baywatch and Baywatch Hawaii. In film, he was in Lifetime’s The Walls Are Watching, The Silent Natural, My Favorite Martian, Avenging Angel and The Newest Pledge. Pearl also produces, directs and teaches film arts to the special needs community throughout the country with Joey Travolta’s Inclusion Film Company. He’s a graduate with a BFA from Carnegie Mellon University.

The full cast will be announced soon.

Creative team

Bonnie Lythgoe’s (Director) achievements, whose career spans more than 30 years, include dancer, choreographer, director, TV presenter, TV producer and Broadway producer. In 2011, she created Lythgoe Family Productions in Los Angeles with her son, Kristopher. Together they have brought musical Panto to Los Angeles. Well known for her creativity and involvement in global television hits, Lythgoe is dedicated to bringing affordable theater to families across the world through fun, laughter and music. Visit www.ozpanto.com for more information.

Mason Trueblood (Choreographer) was born and raised in Bakersfield, Calif. He received his BFA in Dance Performances and his BA in Film & Media Studies from UCI. Mason has toured the world with the international revival of the Broadway hit Bring It On: The Musical and with The Muppet Show: LIVE. His credits include DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dear White People, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Hairspray LIVE, Glee, 2 Broke Girls and several more. Laguna audiences know him for his choreography in the world premiere of Robin Hood & Maid Marion: A Holiday Panto, and as Pirate Lennon in 2019’s Peter Pan and Tinker Bell, A Pirate’s Christmas.

Andy Street’s (Musical Direction) music has been featured on TV programs that have been watched in more than 100 countries. His compositions, arrangements and musical direction have won multiple major industry awards in England, Europe and the U.S. He is currently working with Roger Avary (Pulp Fiction) on a new thriller musical set in London in the 1920s.    

About Lythgoe Family Panto

Lythgoe Family Panto produces fun, musical theater the whole family can enjoy. Known for their creativity and involvement in television hits American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, the Lythgoes are dedicated to bringing affordable theater to families across America. Based on Grimms’ Fairy Tales and others, each story has been modernized with topical scripts for parents and well-known pop songs for kids. The Lythgoes pride themselves on creating a memorable experience a family can share together. As part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to develop theater for young audiences, Lythgoe Family Panto together with Laguna Playhouse will bring the magic of Panto to hundreds of underserved children who attend school in Orange County. 

The Wonderful Winter of Oz: A Holiday Panto will preview on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. (with a press opening on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.) and runs through Friday, Dec. 30.

For scheduled performances, full bios and ticket prices, go to www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

