 Volume 14, Issue 88  |  November 4, 2022

Oak and Brooks streets Halloween Block Party 110422

Oak and Brooks streets Halloween Block Party attracts festive revelers and spooky apparitions

Photos by Aly

The annual Oak and Brooks streets Halloween Block Party on Monday evening, Oct. 31, drew hundreds to show off their costumes and see how residents decorated their homes for the spooky celebration.

Oak and Brooks streets mermaid and octopus 1

Click on photo for a larger image

An under-the-sea creatures family emerged for the fun

Oak and Brooks streets Winifred 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Straight out of “Hocus Pocus,” Winifred Sanderson joined the festivities

Oak and Brooks streets Avatars 3

Click on photo for a larger image

The Avatars have arrived

Halloween is that one special night of the year when all of the spooky creatures and menacing monsters come out to give everybody a good scare and provide the perfect reason to eat lots of candy.

Oak and Brooks street clowns 4

Click on photo for a larger image

What’s a parade without clowns?

Oak and Brooks streets Petrie Norris 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris and her “Evel Knievel” husband, Colin

Oak and Brooks streets Heidi Miller 6

Click on photo for a larger image

An angelic Heidi Miller

Oak and Brooks streets MIB 7

Click on photo for a larger image

The MIB to the rescue

Oak and Brooks streets spooky family 8

Click on photo for a larger image

This spooky family loved trick-or-treating together

Trick-or-treaters and other merrymakers dressed in myriad frightening and humorous garb, celebrating the annual block party and costume parade.

The Laguna Beach Police Department shuts down Brooks and Oak streets to cars, and it becomes wall-to-wall costumed kids and adults strolling along as residents hand out favorite sweet confections. What a memorable Halloween it was!

Oak and Brooks streets more superheroes 9

Click on photo for a larger image

Superheroes unite

Oak and Brooks streets Avengers 10

Click on photo for a larger image

The Avengers used their superpowers to snatch the best candy

Oak and Brooks streets Zoltar 11

Click on photo for a larger image

Zoltar was on hand telling fortunes

 

