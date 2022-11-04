NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 88  |  November 4, 2022

Noted playwright of She Kills Monsters attends opening weekend of LBHS’s performance of play

Laguna Beach High School’s (LBHS’s) theater cast and crew of She Kills Monsters received a wonderful surprise last Saturday night (Oct. 29) when the play’s playwright, Qui Nguyen, came to enjoy the performance.

Nguyen spoke to the students after the show on the importance of friendships and how remaining close to good friends is important in life. Coincidentally, Nguyen was in town visiting his lifelong best friends that he grew up with in Arkansas, who also happen to have a child in the LBHS production.

Noted playwright Nguyen addresses students

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBHS

Following their production, playwright Qui Nguyen joins students on stage for a discussion at friendships

An award-winning playwright, Nguyen is an Emmy-winning TV writer and Oscar-nominated screenwriter. His writing credits include such productions as AMC’s Dispatches from Elsewhere, Netflix’s The Society, Syfy’s Incorporated and PBS’s Peg + Cat. 

Nguyen also co-wrote Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon along with Adele Lim, a Marvel Studios writer, and is currently writing and co-directing Disney Animation’s 2022 film Strange World, which premieres on November 23. 

It was also recently announced that Nguyen is writing a Society of Explorers and Adventurers film with Ryan Reynolds as producer. 

His She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans, who loses her parents and little sister, Tilly, in a car accident. Having been very distant from her sister while she was alive, Agnes embarks on an adventure to get to know her sister better by playing a Dungeons & Dragons module that Tilly had written and discovers things she’d never imagined. 

The plot takes place in reality and in the imaginary game world. In the game world, Agnes learns about Tilly’s exploration with her sexuality and how she struggled with her sexuality in reality.

Noted playwright student group

Click on photo for a larger image

The cast and crew of “She Kills Monsters” pose onstage around playwright Qui Nguyen (center)

Performances continue this weekend with showtimes on November 4 at 7 p.m., November 5 at 7 p.m. and November 6 at 2 p.m. It takes place in the Laguna Beach High School Artist Theatre, located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

Tickets may be purchased at https://lbhs.booktix.com.

 

